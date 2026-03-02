Guardian Hawks Primary PTO Annual Spring Fundraiser

About this event
🎟 Admission
$25 per person
OR
Table of 8 – $175
(Tables must be purchased as a whole at the next ticket option below)
Reserve your seats early — this event is expected to sell out!
Table of 8 ticket! Save $25!
PLATINUM SPONSOR — $500
• Large logo displayed at event
• Recognition during live event announcements
• Featured social media recognition
• Logo on sponsor banner
• Recognition in event program and advertisements
GOLD SPONSOR — $250
• Logo on sponsor banner
• Social media recognition
• Recognition during event
SILVER SPONSOR — $100
• Name listed on sponsor banner
• Social media recognition
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