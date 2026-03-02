Hillsboro Guardian Hawks

Hosted by

Hillsboro Guardian Hawks

About this event

Guardian Hawks Primary PTO Annual Spring Fundraiser

10349 MO-21 Bus

Hillsboro, MO 63050, USA

General Admission
$25

🎟 Admission

$25 per person

OR

Table of 8 – $175

(Tables must be purchased as a whole at the next ticket option below)


Reserve your seats early — this event is expected to sell out!

Full Table Ticket
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table of 8 ticket! Save $25!

PLATINUM SPONSOR
$500

PLATINUM SPONSOR — $500

• Large logo displayed at event

• Recognition during live event announcements

• Featured social media recognition

• Logo on sponsor banner

• Recognition in event program and advertisements

GOLD SPONSOR
$250

GOLD SPONSOR — $250

• Logo on sponsor banner

• Social media recognition

• Recognition during event

SILVER SPONSOR
$100

SILVER SPONSOR — $100

• Name listed on sponsor banner

• Social media recognition

Add a donation for Hillsboro Guardian Hawks

$

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