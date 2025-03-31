Guardian’s Embrace Charity Golf Tournament

Grants VIP entry to the event for a round of golf with cart and event amenities including valet parking, bag handling, on course gourmet dining and drinks, networking with organizations experts and their VIP guests. Additional on course challenges, non-profit one pager packets are presented to each attendee.
Grants VIP entry to the event for a round of golf with cart and event amenities including valet parking, bag handling, on course gourmet dining and drinks, networking with organizations experts and their VIP guests. Additional on course challenges, non-profit one pager packets are presented to each attendee.
Standard Tournament Ticket
$421
Grants entry to the tournament, Golf Cart, and access to Elite Organizations in Child Protection and their VIP guests.
Grants entry to the tournament, Golf Cart, and access to Elite Organizations in Child Protection and their VIP guests.
One Child Intervention
$350
Methods that provide pre-trafficked resources to the community for one child. This contribution is fully eligible for a charity receipt.
Methods that provide pre-trafficked resources to the community for one child. This contribution is fully eligible for a charity receipt.
Rental Golf Clubs
$80
Titleist 915 metal woods, AP1 irons, Vokey wedges, and Scotty Cameron putters, with options for men's stiff-flex shafts, women's soft-flex, and left-handed sets.
Titleist 915 metal woods, AP1 irons, Vokey wedges, and Scotty Cameron putters, with options for men's stiff-flex shafts, women's soft-flex, and left-handed sets.
Golf Clothing Package
$500
Guardian's Embrace golf apparel set. Only our event participants and partner organizations have access to these: including the highest quality shirt, vest, jacket, and hat, ensuring a polished and stylish look for the event optimized for the San Diego climate.
Guardian's Embrace golf apparel set. Only our event participants and partner organizations have access to these: including the highest quality shirt, vest, jacket, and hat, ensuring a polished and stylish look for the event optimized for the San Diego climate.
1 Night Stay at Lodge 18th Hole Walkout Suite
$3,316
The Gamble Suite is a luxury suite that offers an option of adding a second room with walk-out access to the world-famous Torrey Pines Golf Course overlooking the California coastline. This generously sized suite is almost 2,500 square feet, with upscale accommodations that include a central Presidential parlor, one and a half baths, a full kitchen and two fireplaces. This suite has one bedroom with a king-size bed and an optional second bedroom with two queen-size beds, a bathroom and a fireplace.
The Gamble Suite is a luxury suite that offers an option of adding a second room with walk-out access to the world-famous Torrey Pines Golf Course overlooking the California coastline. This generously sized suite is almost 2,500 square feet, with upscale accommodations that include a central Presidential parlor, one and a half baths, a full kitchen and two fireplaces. This suite has one bedroom with a king-size bed and an optional second bedroom with two queen-size beds, a bathroom and a fireplace.
1 Night Stay at Lodge 18th Hole View Suite
$1,966
The Makinson Suite is a luxurious space that overlooks the 18th green of the world-famous Torrey Pines Golf Course, and offers breathtaking views of the California coastline. This spaciously sized guest room is over 1,100 square feet, including a bedroom separate from an adjoining parlor with ample sitting room and views of the golf course. The bedroom with a king-size bed and the parlor both have a fireplace with a 60-inch flat screen television above.
The Makinson Suite is a luxurious space that overlooks the 18th green of the world-famous Torrey Pines Golf Course, and offers breathtaking views of the California coastline. This spaciously sized guest room is over 1,100 square feet, including a bedroom separate from an adjoining parlor with ample sitting room and views of the golf course. The bedroom with a king-size bed and the parlor both have a fireplace with a 60-inch flat screen television above.
1 Night Stay at Lodge Course/Ocean View
$785
Includes a one-night stay at the event lodge (one of the best hotels in America), access to exclusive areas, and VIP amenities for an enhanced experience. Offering spectacular views overlooking the world-famous Torrey Pines Golf Course and the California coastline and the Michelin and Gold Medallion Award Wining A.R. Valentine Restaurant overlooking the 18th green.
Includes a one-night stay at the event lodge (one of the best hotels in America), access to exclusive areas, and VIP amenities for an enhanced experience. Offering spectacular views overlooking the world-famous Torrey Pines Golf Course and the California coastline and the Michelin and Gold Medallion Award Wining A.R. Valentine Restaurant overlooking the 18th green.
1 Night Stay at Lodge Courtyard View
$560
Includes a one-night stay at the event lodge (one of the best hotels in America), access to exclusive areas, and VIP amenities for an enhanced experience. With on property Michelin and Gold Medallion Award Wining dining at the A.R. Valentine Restaurant overlooking the 18th green.
Includes a one-night stay at the event lodge (one of the best hotels in America), access to exclusive areas, and VIP amenities for an enhanced experience. With on property Michelin and Gold Medallion Award Wining dining at the A.R. Valentine Restaurant overlooking the 18th green.
One Child's Rescue
$1,500
Sponsor the rescue and initial restoration efforts of one child. This contribution is fully eligible for a charity receipt.
Sponsor the rescue and initial restoration efforts of one child. This contribution is fully eligible for a charity receipt.
One Child's Intital Restoration
$7,500
Restoration of one child post intervention efforts. This contribution is fully eligible for a charity receipt.
Restoration of one child post intervention efforts. This contribution is fully eligible for a charity receipt.
Annual Child Sponsorship
$10,000
This supports your sponsored child for one year providing essential resources for a child in need, supporting their well-being, education, and opportunities for a better future. This contribution is fully eligible for a charity receipt.
This supports your sponsored child for one year providing essential resources for a child in need, supporting their well-being, education, and opportunities for a better future. This contribution is fully eligible for a charity receipt.
Add a donation for Guardian's Embrace
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!