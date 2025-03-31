Guardian’s Embrace Charity Golf Tournament

The Gamble Suite is a luxury suite that offers an option of adding a second room with walk-out access to the world-famous Torrey Pines Golf Course overlooking the California coastline. This generously sized suite is almost 2,500 square feet, with upscale accommodations that include a central Presidential parlor, one and a half baths, a full kitchen and two fireplaces. This suite has one bedroom with a king-size bed and an optional second bedroom with two queen-size beds, a bathroom and a fireplace.

The Gamble Suite is a luxury suite that offers an option of adding a second room with walk-out access to the world-famous Torrey Pines Golf Course overlooking the California coastline. This generously sized suite is almost 2,500 square feet, with upscale accommodations that include a central Presidential parlor, one and a half baths, a full kitchen and two fireplaces. This suite has one bedroom with a king-size bed and an optional second bedroom with two queen-size beds, a bathroom and a fireplace.

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