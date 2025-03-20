Guardians of Rage Football Club Partnership Levels - Fall Season 2025 Champions

Platinum Level
$3,500

- Large-sized logo on club materials and social media shoutouts to increase visibility

- Tax Receipt Provided

Your company logo on our uniforms
- Highlight videos with your logo

- Recognition as a campaign contributor

- Signed Jerseys from all players

- Covers our uniforms & league registration fee & field rentals

Gold Level
$2,500

- Tax Receipt Provided

- Your company logo in our website and social media

- Highlight videos with your logo

- Recognition as a campaign contributor

- Signed Jerseys from all players.

- Covers our uniforms & league registration fee.

Silver
$1,500

- Tax Receipt Provided

- Your company logo in our website and social media

- Highlight videos with your logo

- Recognition as a campaign contributor

- Covers our uniforms

Bronze
$500

- Tax Receipt Provided

- Recognition as a campaign contributor

- Cover one athlete who is financially challenged

