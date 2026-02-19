Kids Kicking Cancer TX

Hosted by

Kids Kicking Cancer TX

About this event

Guardians of the Green Course Sponsor

Guardians of the Green Course Sponsor
$7,500

2 left!

Exclusive sponsor for one of the tournament’s two courses at Wildcat Golf Club. Includes strong on-course visibility, course-specific signage/recognition, and sponsor acknowledgment tied to that course’s player experience throughout the day. Sponsors may choose to sponsor both courses for expanded visibility (subject to availability).

Foursome Registration
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Complimentary entry for one foursome (4 golfers)

Add a donation for Kids Kicking Cancer TX

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!