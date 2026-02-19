Guardians of the Green Course Sponsor

Hosted by
About this event
2 left!
Exclusive sponsor for one of the tournament’s two courses at Wildcat Golf Club. Includes strong on-course visibility, course-specific signage/recognition, and sponsor acknowledgment tied to that course’s player experience throughout the day. Sponsors may choose to sponsor both courses for expanded visibility (subject to availability).
Complimentary entry for one foursome (4 golfers)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!