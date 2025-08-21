Guardians of the Hive: Harvest of Gold & Gratitude

Houston, TX 77027, USA
Seating: 1 reserved seat.
Experience: Full access to the evening’s program, dinner, and silent auction.
Exclusive Seating: Reserved seating for 8 guests.
Brand Visibility: Logo recognition in the gala program.
Top Sponsor Spot
Exclusive Seating: Premium seating for 10 guests at the front of the venue.
Brand Visibility: Your logo will be prominently displayed throughout the gala, including in the gala program, and digital screens.
Advertisement: Logo featured on screens at gala, option to provide marketing material for guest distribution.
Gift Bags: Premium gift bags for each guest, filled with high-quality items.
Acknowledgment: Special acknowledgment during the event’s speaking program and in post-event materials.
Exclusive Seating: Preferred seating for 10 guests near the front of the venue.
Brand Visibility: Logo displayed in the gala program and on digital screens.
Advertisement: Opportunity to include marketing materials in guest gift bags.
Gift Bags: Premium gift bags for each guest, filled with high-quality items.
Acknowledgment: Verbal acknowledgment during the speaking program, plus recognition in post-event thank-you communications.
Exclusive Seating: Reserved seating for 8 guests with excellent views of the program.
Brand Visibility: Logo featured in the gala program and displayed on digital screens.
Acknowledgment: Recognition in post-event thank-you communications.
Exclusive Seating: Reserved seating for 8 guests.
Brand Visibility: Logo featured in the gala program.
Acknowledgment: Recognition in printed gala program.
Can’t attend? Send a Hero in your place.
As a Hero Advocate, your gift goes beyond a ticket, it opens the door for a full table of local Veterans and First Responders to attend the gala at no cost to them.
Your generosity transforms empty seats into a night of honor, healing, and celebration for the very people who have sacrificed for us all. Even if you can’t be there in person, your table becomes their table, filled with gratitude, camaraderie, and unforgettable memories.
One table. Endless impact. Be a Hero Advocate today.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing