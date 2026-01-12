Guardians Of the Monument Booster Club Inc's Annual 50/50 Raffle 2026

This is more than a raffle. It’s a chance to stand up for kids who need it most.

Battle Monument School serves students with complex medical and developmental needs, children who require extraordinary care, adaptive equipment, and dedicated staff just to learn, grow, and feel safe each day. Their teachers and support staff go above and beyond, often with limited resources and little recognition.

This 50/50 raffle supports the Guardians of the Monument Booster Club and directly benefits the students and staff of Battle Monument School. Half of the total pot will be awarded to one lucky winner. The remaining half goes straight back into the school to fund programs, supplies, staff support, and student needs that make a real difference.

Every $1 ticket is a vote of confidence in these kids.

$5 helps support classroom resources.

$10 helps support student programs and staff initiatives.

$20 or more helps us build something sustainable for the future.

This is our first fundraiser, and we intend to make it an annual tradition rooted in community, compassion, and action. Buy one ticket or buy a hundred, either way you are helping children who cannot advocate for themselves and the educators who fight for them every single day.