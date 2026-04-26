WCR Naples on the Gulf
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WCR Naples on the Gulf

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WCR Naples on the Gulf
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Turquoise Allure Texture Piece

Ocean Jewel Handbag
$25

Starting bid

  • Materials: The exterior is made of genuine python skin in a vibrant turquoise hue. Unlike the standard Dionysus which often uses silver, this version typically features oxidized (antique) silver hardware to complement the scales.
  • Iconic Details: The centerpiece is the textured tiger-head spur, a reference to the Greek god Dionysus. It uses a pin closure with a side release.
  • Structure: It features a double gusset design, meaning the bag expands at the sides. It has two main internal compartments separated by a center zipper pocket, plus a pocket tucked under the front flap.
  • Strap: The sliding chain can be worn as a shoulder strap with a 15" drop or as a top handle with an 8.5" drop.
  • Dimensions: Approximately 11" wide x 7" high x 3.5" deep.

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