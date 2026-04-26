Gucci GG Marmont Matelassé Shoulder Bag

The exterior is crafted from high-quality matelassé chevron leather, featuring a decorative stitched heart on the back side. It is finished with antique gold-toned hardware that gives the metal a slightly aged, vintage look. The interior is lined with a soft microfiber that has a suede-like finish, typically in a light beige or rose tone.

Functional Features

Closure: It uses a flap with a discreet spring connection closure, ensuring the bag stays securely shut while being easy to open.

Interior: Inside, you will find one zipper pocket designed to keep smaller items like cards or a slim wallet secure.

Chain Strap: The sliding chain strap is highly versatile. You can pull it through to wear it as a crossbody with a 22-inch drop, or double it up to wear it as a shorter shoulder bag with a 12-inch drop.

Measurements and Capacity