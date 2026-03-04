Delaware Valley Marathi Mitra Mandal

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Delaware Valley Marathi Mitra Mandal

About this event

Gudhi Padwa & Shiv Jayanti 2026: Raga n Rhythm (Hindi) Live Concert

1110 Cypress Rd

Wilmington, DE 19810, USA

DVMMM' 2026 Members - Free
Free

Includes full access to the Shobha Yatra (11:00 AM), a delicious buffet lunch (11:45 AM), and the live Raga n Rhythm 2.0 concert (seating starts at 1:30 PM)

Non-Member Full Event - $35
$35

Includes full access to the Shobha Yatra (11:00 AM), a delicious buffet lunch (11:45 AM), and the live Raga n Rhythm 2.0 concert (seating starts at 1:30 PM)

Non-Member Concert Only - $20
$20

Enjoy the electrifying the live Raga n Rhythm 2.0 concert (seating starts at 1:30 PM), Food is not included. Entry starts at 1:20 PM.

Childcare
$5

Professional, CPR-certified childcare for potty-trained children up to 10 years old. Please note that a limited number of spaces are available. Pre-registration is required.

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