Gudhi Padwa & Shiv Jayanti 2026: Raga n Rhythm (Hindi) Live Concert

About this event
Includes full access to the Shobha Yatra (11:00 AM), a delicious buffet lunch (11:45 AM), and the live Raga n Rhythm 2.0 concert (seating starts at 1:30 PM)
Includes full access to the Shobha Yatra (11:00 AM), a delicious buffet lunch (11:45 AM), and the live Raga n Rhythm 2.0 concert (seating starts at 1:30 PM)
Enjoy the electrifying the live Raga n Rhythm 2.0 concert (seating starts at 1:30 PM), Food is not included. Entry starts at 1:20 PM.
Professional, CPR-certified childcare for potty-trained children up to 10 years old. Please note that a limited number of spaces are available. Pre-registration is required.
$
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