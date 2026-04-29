Hosted by

Indigo Park Recreation Association

About this event

Guest fees

Indigo Park Pool

USING CREDIT CARD: Guest fees item
USING CREDIT CARD: Guest fees
$5

You may bring up to 9 guests who aren't members. If you have 10 or more guests, refer to our Large Group Safety Registration and Party Policy. https://www.indigoparkpool.com/member-resources

USING CASH: Guest fees item
USING CASH: Guest fees
Free

You may bring up to 9 guests who aren't members. If you have 10 or more guests, refer to our Large Group Safety Registration and Party Policy. https://www.indigoparkpool.com/member-resources

Free guests on Tuesday item
Free guests on Tuesday
Free

You may bring up to 6 members for free on Tuesday

Party Overage $30/hour
$30

If your party lasts more than 3 hours, pay here for additional lifeguard coverage.

Add a donation for Indigo Park Recreation Association

$

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