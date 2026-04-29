Guest fees

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You may bring up to 9 guests who aren't members. If you have 10 or more guests, refer to our Large Group Safety Registration and Party Policy. https://www.indigoparkpool.com/member-resources
You may bring up to 9 guests who aren't members. If you have 10 or more guests, refer to our Large Group Safety Registration and Party Policy. https://www.indigoparkpool.com/member-resources
You may bring up to 6 members for free on Tuesday
If your party lasts more than 3 hours, pay here for additional lifeguard coverage.
$
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