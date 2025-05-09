Cooking Team Application

Hosted by
West Chester, PA
Registration includes- * 10 ft by 10 ft space with 1 TENT, 2 TABLES, & 2 CHAIRS * 2 Chili Tasting Wristbands * Tasting supplies * Disposable Gloves * Cooking Thermometer * 2 plastic tablecloths to cover the tables. * CCHD $10 Fee * One Vehicle Pass for Set-up * People’s Choice Voting Buckets
Registration includes- * 10 ft by 10 ft space with 1 TENT, 2 TABLES, & 2 CHAIRS * Tasting supplies * Disposable Gloves * Cooking Thermometer * 2 plastic tablecloths to cover the tables. * CCHD $10 Fee * One Vehicle Pass for Set-up
You will need to provide a 25 foot extension cord.
