F4 West Chester Chili Cookoff

Hosted by

F4 West Chester Chili Cookoff

About this event

Cooking Team Application

Gay Street

West Chester, PA

Restaurant Cooking Team
$160

Registration includes- * 10 ft by 10 ft space with 1 TENT, 2 TABLES, & 2 CHAIRS * 2 Chili Tasting Wristbands * Tasting supplies * Disposable Gloves * Cooking Thermometer * 2 plastic tablecloths to cover the tables. * CCHD $10 Fee * One Vehicle Pass for Set-up * People’s Choice Voting Buckets

Business Cooking Team
$160

Registration includes- * 10 ft by 10 ft space with 1 TENT, 2 TABLES, & 2 CHAIRS * 2 Chili Tasting Wristbands * Tasting supplies * Disposable Gloves * Cooking Thermometer * 2 plastic tablecloths to cover the tables. * CCHD $10 Fee * One Vehicle Pass for Set-up * People’s Choice Voting Buckets

Hometown Cooking Team
$85

Registration includes- * 10 ft by 10 ft space with 1 TENT, 2 TABLES, & 2 CHAIRS * 2 Chili Tasting Wristbands * Tasting supplies * Disposable Gloves * Cooking Thermometer * 2 plastic tablecloths to cover the tables. * CCHD $10 Fee * One Vehicle Pass for Set-up * People’s Choice Voting Buckets

Nonprofit Cooking Team
$85

Registration includes- * 10 ft by 10 ft space with 1 TENT, 2 TABLES, & 2 CHAIRS * 2 Chili Tasting Wristbands * Tasting supplies * Disposable Gloves * Cooking Thermometer * 2 plastic tablecloths to cover the tables. * CCHD $10 Fee * One Vehicle Pass for Set-up * People’s Choice Voting Buckets

High School Cooking Team
Free

Registration includes- * 10 ft by 10 ft space with 1 TENT, 2 TABLES, & 2 CHAIRS * Tasting supplies * Disposable Gloves * Cooking Thermometer * 2 plastic tablecloths to cover the tables. * CCHD $10 Fee * One Vehicle Pass for Set-up

Electricity
$20

You will need to provide a 25 foot extension cord.

Add a donation for F4 West Chester Chili Cookoff

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!