End Overdose

Hosted by

End Overdose

About this event

Guestlist: Friends In Fitness

678 Edgewood Ave NE ste 4

Atlanta, GA 30307, USA

Friend in Fitness
$20

Enjoy the festivities Guestlist has to offer! You will receive access to our incredible vendors, live DJs, recovery services provided by The Union Fit Hub and $10 towards food and beverage at Chiringa.

Your ticket contribution supports End Overdose's prevention efforts in the city of Atlanta! A charity receipt will be provided upon checkout!

Wellness Insider
$35

Receive access to one class of your choosing (Yoga or HIIT Pilates) by Savvy&Strong, recovery services provided by The Union Fit Hub, as well as our incredible vendors, live DJs, and $10 towards food and beverage at Chiringa.

Your ticket contribution supports End Overdose's prevention efforts in Atlanta! A charity receipt will be provided upon checkout!

Peak Potential Pass
$45

Receive access to both fitness classes, Yoga or HIIT Pilates by Savvy&Strong, recovery services provided by The Union Fit Hub, as well as our incredible vendors, live DJs, and $10 towards food and beverage at Chiringa.

Your ticket contribution supports End Overdose's prevention efforts in Atlanta! A charity receipt will be provided upon checkout!

Add a donation for End Overdose

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