Guestlist: Friends In Fitness

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the festivities Guestlist has to offer! You will receive access to our incredible vendors, live DJs, recovery services provided by The Union Fit Hub and $10 towards food and beverage at Chiringa.
Your ticket contribution supports End Overdose's prevention efforts in the city of Atlanta! A charity receipt will be provided upon checkout!
Receive access to one class of your choosing (Yoga or HIIT Pilates) by Savvy&Strong, recovery services provided by The Union Fit Hub, as well as our incredible vendors, live DJs, and $10 towards food and beverage at Chiringa.
Your ticket contribution supports End Overdose's prevention efforts in Atlanta! A charity receipt will be provided upon checkout!
Receive access to both fitness classes, Yoga or HIIT Pilates by Savvy&Strong, recovery services provided by The Union Fit Hub, as well as our incredible vendors, live DJs, and $10 towards food and beverage at Chiringa.
Your ticket contribution supports End Overdose's prevention efforts in Atlanta! A charity receipt will be provided upon checkout!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!