We Lift You Up

Hosted by

We Lift You Up

About this event

Guests celebrating Alana Acereto / You Night Runways & Celebration

6400 Airline Dr

Metairie, LA 70003, USA

FIGHT CLUB / SEAT E101 ORCHESTRA CENTER
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT E102 ORCHESTRA CENTER
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT E103 ORCHESTRA CENTER
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT E104 ORCHESTRA CENTER
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT E105 ORCHESTRA CENTER
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT E106 ORCHESTRA CENTER
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT E107 ORCHESTRA CENTER
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT E108 ORCHESTRA CENTER
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT E109 ORCHESTRA CENTER
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT E110 ORCHESTRA CENTER
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT Q106 Orchestra Center
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT Q107 Orchestra Center
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT Q108 Orchestra Center
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT Q109 Orchestra Center
$85
PLEASE SELECT THIS OPTION FOR UPGRADING YOUR TICKET TO VIP
$165

Upgrade to VIP Experience
Please note: This is an upgrade and must be added in addition to your selected $85 seat above.

Enjoy all the perks of your chosen seat, plus elevate your evening with exclusive VIP access! This upgrade includes:

  • VIP Check-in
  • All-access to the VIP Lounge throughout the event
  • Hosted bar and gourmet bites
  • Private VIP seating in the Mezzanine for the post-party celebration

Treat yourself — because you're worth it.

Ribbons Magazine
$30

Pre-order this beautiful 120 page keepsake magazine, filled with portraits and stories of the Class of 2025. This beautiful magazine is a great coffee table book to cherish for years to come. (Note: We will have your magazine available for pickup at the event when you arrive. A small number of magazines will be available for sale - but we strongly suggest you pre-order to be guaranteed to receive your own copies).

Add a donation for We Lift You Up

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!