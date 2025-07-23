Guests celebrating Courtney Trombka / You Night Runway & Celebration

Upgrade to VIP Experience

Please note: This is an upgrade and must be added in addition to your selected $85 seat above.

Enjoy all the perks of your chosen seat, plus elevate your evening with exclusive VIP access! This upgrade includes:

VIP Check-in

All-access to the VIP Lounge throughout the event

Hosted bar and gourmet bites

Private VIP seating in the Mezzanine for the post-party celebration

Treat yourself — because you're worth it.