We Lift You Up

Hosted by

We Lift You Up

About this event

Guests celebrating Crystal Walcott / You Night Runway & Celebration

6400 Airline Dr

Metairie, LA 70003, USA

FIGHT CLUB / SEAT F1 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT F3 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT F5 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT F7 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT F9 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT F11 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT F13 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT F15 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT G1 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT G3 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT G5 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT G7 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT G9 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT G11 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT H1 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT H3 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT H5 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT H7 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT H9 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT H11 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT J1 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT J3 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT J5 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT J7 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT J9 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT G13 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT G15 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT K11 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT K13 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
FIGHT CLUB / SEAT K15 ORCHESTRA RIGHT
$85
PLEASE SELECT THIS OPTION FOR UPGRADING YOUR TICKET TO VIP
$165

Upgrade to VIP Experience
Please note: This is an upgrade and must be added in addition to your selected $85 seat above.

Enjoy all the perks of your chosen seat, plus elevate your evening with exclusive VIP access! This upgrade includes:

  • VIP Check-in
  • All-access to the VIP Lounge throughout the event
  • Hosted bar and gourmet bites
  • Private VIP seating in the Mezzanine for the post-party celebration

Treat yourself — because you're worth it.

Ribbons Magazine
$30

Pre-order this beautiful 120 page keepsake magazine, filled with portraits and stories of the Class of 2025. This beautiful magazine is a great coffee table book to cherish for years to come. (Note: We will have your magazine available for pickup at the event when you arrive. A small number of magazines will be available for sale - but we strongly suggest you pre-order to be guaranteed to receive your own copies).

Add a donation for We Lift You Up

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!