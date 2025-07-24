Guests celebrating Kati Cheek / You Night Runway & Celebration

Select this option for any additional guests you would like to have upgraded to VIP. Your package includes the two from your sponsorship, plus one for yourself. Therefore, choose whether the remaining 3 would like this option. This option has you sitting in the seat selection that you chose above, but gives you VIP check in, access to the VIP Lounge anytime during the event, hosted bar, delicious eats, a private seating area in the Mezzanine area for the post party.