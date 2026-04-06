Guided Climbing and Classes

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About this event
This class is the first step in becoming an independent climber. Learn how to build your own top rope anchors in a single pitch setting using trees, boulders, and bolts with a variety of set ups. Gain the skills to evaluate anchor safety and integrity.
Class Size is Limited to 4 participants. (min 2 participants)
at Peter's Kill, Minnewaska State Park, NY
9-4pm, $200
Price does not include $10 day pass to the park.
Come join us in this 2-day class where you will learn the fundamentals of trad climbing and considerations in the Gunks.
Days generally run from around 9:00am-4pm.
$495 total
price does not include $20 per day pass to the Mohonk Preserve
Come join us in this 2-day class where you will learn the fundamentals of leading trad and considerations in the Gunks.
Days generally run from around 9:00am-4pm.
$495 total
price does not include $20 per day pass to the Mohonk Preserve.
$400 for 1 person
$540 for 2 people
$200 per person
$
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