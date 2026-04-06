Genuine Climbing Inc

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Genuine Climbing Inc

About this event

Guided Climbing and Classes

Gardiner

NY, USA

Top Rope Anchor Building Class item
Top Rope Anchor Building Class
$200

Top Rope Anchor Building Class

This class is the first step in becoming an independent climber. Learn how to build your own top rope anchors in a single pitch setting using trees, boulders, and bolts with a variety of set ups. Gain the skills to evaluate anchor safety and integrity.


Class Size is Limited to 4 participants. (min 2 participants)
at Peter's Kill, Minnewaska State Park, NY 
9-4pm, $200


Price does not include $10 day pass to the park.

Intro to Trad Climbing item
Intro to Trad Climbing
$495

Intro to Trad Climbing
in the Gunks, NY

Come join us in this 2-day class where you will learn the fundamentals of trad climbing and considerations in the Gunks.

This class is right for you if:

  • You have Top Roped outside before
  • You are familiar with belaying and climbing movement
  • You want to build upon your existing skills
  • You are interested in progressing into multi-pitch and becoming a strong follower
  • You enjoy learning in a community environment.

In this class we will cover:

  • Fundamentals of Gear Placement and Cleaning
  • Basic Trad Anchors
  • Lead Belaying
  • Risk Management and Safety in a Single Pitch Environment
  • Rappelling and Problem Solving
  • Route Reading
  • Climbing Ethics 

This experience is limited to 4 participants only. 

Days generally run from around 9:00am-4pm.

$495 total

price does not include $20 per day pass to the Mohonk Preserve

Learn to Lead Trad item
Learn to Lead Trad
$495

Learn to Lead Trad
in the Gunks, NY

Come join us in this 2-day class where you will learn the fundamentals of leading trad and considerations in the Gunks.

This class is right for you if:

  • You have at least 6 months of outdoor climbing experience including Top Rope and Following Traditional Climbs
  • You are proficient with lead belaying and climbing movement
  • You want to become a more independent climber
  • You are interested in learning how to lead trad in a single pitch environment.

In this class we will cover:

  • Gear Placement and Evaluation
  • Trad and Bolted Anchors
  • Rappelling and Problem Solving
  • Considerations and Lowering a Second Climber
  • Mock Leading
  • Risk Management and Safety in a Single Pitch Environment
  • Route Reading
  • Mental and Confidence Building Strategies

This experience is limited to 4 participants only. 

Days generally run from around 9:00am-4pm.

$495 total

 price does not include $20 per day pass to the Mohonk Preserve.

1 person- Private Guiding item
1 person- Private Guiding
$400

$400 for 1 person

2 People- Private Guiding item
2 People- Private Guiding
$540

$540 for 2 people

3+ People- Private Guiding item
3+ People- Private Guiding
$200

$200 per person

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