Guided Climbing and Classes

Top Rope Anchor Building Class

This class is the first step in becoming an independent climber. Learn how to build your own top rope anchors in a single pitch setting using trees, boulders, and bolts with a variety of set ups. Gain the skills to evaluate anchor safety and integrity.





Class Size is Limited to 4 participants. (min 2 participants)

at Peter's Kill, Minnewaska State Park, NY

9-4pm, $200





Price does not include $10 day pass to the park.