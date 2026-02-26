Guiding Star Siouxland Shop

About this shop
socks, shoes, Clothes, bath items, bibs, burp clothes, pacifiers, Misc.
socks, shoes, Clothes, bath items, bibs, burp clothes, pacifiers, Misc.
winter apparel
fill a grocery bag for $5
Used pumps, pack n play
Peace of mind throughout your whole pregnancy no cap on how many or how often you what to see/hear your baby!
Follow up appointment for Creighton Model
Video access into the womb of your baby
1 hour first appointment lactation consultation
Follow up after 1st visit to have some extra help/support
paying up front with a discount includes 8 Sessions after the intro
deciding to continue with Creighton model you are now paying for more info and material
Deposit for your doula so you can start your appointment with them or if you decide to take our classes.
you will get all the support from us before you give birth, while you are in labor, and postpartum
Birth Doula is there for you before you give birth and during Labor
We are there to help you out with whatever you need have birth. From helping you with cleaning, dishes, laundry, or just watching your baby/siblings for you while you sleep and have some time to yourself.
need a little pick me up to keep you hydrated in the heat or can't keep up while pregnant we are here to help
refill your material and have it sent to you
any of our shits
Seven Weeks Coffee
Seven Weeks Coffee
Seven Weeks Coffee
Seven Weeks Coffee
Seven Weeks Coffee
WHO IS THIS FOR? Parents of children aged 0-9 years old (Please note, children should not attend this class)
WHAT IS THE OBJECTIVE? In this class, we aim to empower parents by teaching them correct body knowledge with peace rather than panic, foster early confidence in gender identity as sons or daughters of God, protect their children’s dignity through healthy boundaries, and build trust so kids bring questions to them first.
WHO IS THIS FOR? Pre-menstrual girls ages 9-13 years old and their mothers (or a trusted adult female caregiver/friend).
WHAT IS THE OBJECTIVE? To educate pre-pubescent girls to understand and embrace the natural biological functions of their female bodies and to foster open communication between parent and child. To cultivate a healthy respect for their developing female body, so they can navigate puberty with confidence.
WHO IS THIS FOR?
Girls ages 13+ with their mothers (or a trusted adult female caregiver/friend), young adult women, and couples (pre-marital or in a committed relationship) who are new to this information or desire to learn more on the topic.
WHAT IS THE OBJECTIVE?To educate menstruating teenage girls (including those who currently sexually active or thinking about it), couples, and young adult females to help them understand their procreative and gynecological health and the couple's fertility.
WHO IS THIS FOR? Pregnant Mother (in any trimester) & Birth Partner/Support/Birth Keeper
WHAT IS THE OBJECTIVE? Offer an overview of pregnancy stages, stages of labor, informed consent, how to make informed choices for pregnancy and birth based on evidence, empowerment!
WHO IS THIS FOR? Pregnant women, ideally in third trimester & birth partner/support/birth keeper
WHAT IS THE OBJECTIVE? Educating pregnant women (and their support person) on what to expect after baby and equip women for breastfeeding.
WHO IS THIS FOR? Mothers at any age and stage
WHAT IS THE OBJECTIVE? Offer encouragement and practical training for women to deal with the practical realities of motherhood in both mindset and skill set. Dreams in motherhood and identifying your purpose also explored.
WHO IS THIS FOR? For women ages 35 plus, who are noticing changes to their "regular" cycle
WHAT IS THE OBJECTIVE? To gracefully prepare for and navigate through menopause.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!