Jackson Theatre Guild

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Jackson Theatre Guild

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Guild Jr. Workshop Week!

All 5 Workshops item
All 5 Workshops
$125

Spend the week exploring five iconic musical theatre worlds as we sing, dance, act, and learn exciting production numbers inspired by beloved Broadway favorites. From magical adventures and high-energy dance parties to unforgettable journeys, big characters, and powerful storytelling, each day offers a new theatrical experience designed to build confidence, creativity, and performance skills while having a blast with friends.

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Monday, June 29 item
Monday, June 29
$30

Practically perfect fun with unforgettable characters, a little bit of magic, and a spoonful of imagination.

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Tuesday, June 31 item
Tuesday, June 31
$30

Kick off your Sunday shoes and discover the joy of dancing like nobody's watching.

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Wednesday, July 1 item
Wednesday, July 1
$30

A whole new world of adventure, magic, and larger-than-life dreams awaits.

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Thursday, July 2 item
Thursday, July 2
$30

Where the wind comes sweeping down the plain, adventure, music, and larger-than-life characters are waiting.

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Friday, July 3 item
Friday, July 3
$30

Journey to the Pride Lands and discover what it means to find your place in the Circle of Life.

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