Guild Jr. Workshop Week!

Offered by
About this shop
Spend the week exploring five iconic musical theatre worlds as we sing, dance, act, and learn exciting production numbers inspired by beloved Broadway favorites. From magical adventures and high-energy dance parties to unforgettable journeys, big characters, and powerful storytelling, each day offers a new theatrical experience designed to build confidence, creativity, and performance skills while having a blast with friends.
Practically perfect fun with unforgettable characters, a little bit of magic, and a spoonful of imagination.
Kick off your Sunday shoes and discover the joy of dancing like nobody's watching.
A whole new world of adventure, magic, and larger-than-life dreams awaits.
Where the wind comes sweeping down the plain, adventure, music, and larger-than-life characters are waiting.
Journey to the Pride Lands and discover what it means to find your place in the Circle of Life.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!