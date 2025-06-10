Guildhaus's Engraved Brick Program

8” x 8” Engraved Brick is $185.00 The space allotted for engraving will consist of 5 lines with no more that 18 characters per line (characters are letters, spaces, numbers, etc.) No need to worry about centering your words, it will automatically be centered for you once we submit the order. Example: (line 1) Go team go, yeah! (line 2) Thank you from (line 3)all of the (line 4) supporters & (line 5)friends.

8” x 8” Engraved Brick is $185.00 The space allotted for engraving will consist of 5 lines with no more that 18 characters per line (characters are letters, spaces, numbers, etc.) No need to worry about centering your words, it will automatically be centered for you once we submit the order. Example: (line 1) Go team go, yeah! (line 2) Thank you from (line 3)all of the (line 4) supporters & (line 5)friends.

seeMoreDetailsMobile