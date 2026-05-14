GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Attempt Largest Dim Sum Dinner 2026

For individuals joining the record attempt. Includes 2 pieces of dim sum and a chance to participate in a once in a lifetime experience.





APPROVED MENU: Shumai, Hagao, Potsticker, Steamed BBQ Bun Due to the scale of this event, we are not able to accommodate any dietary restrictions.





Free admission made possible by generous supporters like The Asian American Foundation, the Department of Neighborhood, SeattleFWC26, and Office of Arts and Culture.





SOLD SEPARATELY: Participation Merch, Official GWR Participation Certificate





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