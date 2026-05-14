Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area

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Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area

About this event

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Attempt Largest Dim Sum Dinner 2026

719 S King St

Seattle, WA 98104, USA

GWR Participation
Free

For individuals joining the record attempt. Includes 2 pieces of dim sum and a chance to participate in a once in a lifetime experience.


APPROVED MENU: Shumai, Hagao, Potsticker, Steamed BBQ Bun Due to the scale of this event, we are not able to accommodate any dietary restrictions.


Free admission made possible by generous supporters like The Asian American Foundation, the Department of Neighborhood, SeattleFWC26, and Office of Arts and Culture.


SOLD SEPARATELY: Participation Merch, Official GWR Participation Certificate


SIGN UP FOR THE WAITLIST HERE: https://airtable.com/appST0dbKzogku8gQ/pagvxCwGQ62A8Ljaw/form

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