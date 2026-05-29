GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Dim Sum Attempt Participation Shop

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Official commemorative t-shirt from the CID Summer Kickoff Guinness World Records™ attempt — Largest Dim Sum Meal, June 18, 2026. Navy blue with "You Win Some. You Dim Some." on the front and the official GWR attempt details on the back. Available in S, M, L, and XL.
Official Guinness World Records™ Participation Certificate commemorating the Largest Dim Sum Meal attempt at the CID Summer Kickoff, June 18, 2026, Seattle, WA. A keepsake proving you were part of the record attempt.
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