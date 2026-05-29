Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area

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Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area

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GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Dim Sum Attempt Participation Shop

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Participation T-shirt (PRE-ORDER) item
GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Participation T-shirt (PRE-ORDER)
$25

Official commemorative t-shirt from the CID Summer Kickoff Guinness World Records™ attempt — Largest Dim Sum Meal, June 18, 2026. Navy blue with "You Win Some. You Dim Some." on the front and the official GWR attempt details on the back. Available in S, M, L, and XL.

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Participation Certificate item
GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Participation Certificate
$24.99

Official Guinness World Records™ Participation Certificate commemorating the Largest Dim Sum Meal attempt at the CID Summer Kickoff, June 18, 2026, Seattle, WA. A keepsake proving you were part of the record attempt.

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