Ponca City Arts And Humanities Council Inc

Hosted by

Ponca City Arts And Humanities Council Inc

About this event

Guitars & Golf Scramble

1101 N Pecan Rd

Ponca City, OK 74604, USA

4 Person Team
$500

4-person team, includes green fees and cart.

19th hole Live Music Party & Food!

Hole Sponsor
$100

Thank you for supporting PCAHC with a hole sponsorship!

Signature Sponsor
$1,500

Includes team fee, company-provided banner, and listed sponsor for all our 2026 events

Raffle Ticket for Electric Guitar
$10

Entry for a chance to win a Squier Telecaster Electric Guitar. Winner will be drawn at the Guitars & Gold Tournament. $10 per entry.

Mulligans
$10

Max of 2 per person

Honor System.


Ind. Pay
$125

If your team is paying individually.

Add a donation for Ponca City Arts And Humanities Council Inc

$

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