Guitars & Golf Scramble

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About this event
4-person team, includes green fees and cart.
19th hole Live Music Party & Food!
Thank you for supporting PCAHC with a hole sponsorship!
Includes team fee, company-provided banner, and listed sponsor for all our 2026 events
Entry for a chance to win a Squier Telecaster Electric Guitar. Winner will be drawn at the Guitars & Gold Tournament. $10 per entry.
Max of 2 per person
Honor System.
If your team is paying individually.
$
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