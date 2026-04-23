Gujarati Samaj Of Houston Inc

Hosted by

Gujarati Samaj Of Houston Inc

About this event

Gujarati Natak: HALO PATELBHAI NI JAAN MA

9550 W Bellfort Ave

Houston, TX 77031, USA

Special
$55

Special priority front row seating. 

A Complimentary Dinner Box for all Active GSH members. Please Bring Valid ID for Verification.

Available to Purchase for NON-Members

Premium
$45

Premium Prime Seating. 

A Complimentary Dinner Box for all Active GSH members. Please Bring Valid ID for Verification.

Available to Purchase for NON-Members

Comfort
$35

Cozy Comfort Seating. 

A Complimentary Dinner Box for all Active GSH members. Please Bring Valid ID for Verification.

Available to Purchase for NON-Members

Economic
$25

General Economic Seating. 

A Complimentary Dinner Box for all Active GSH members. Please Bring Valid ID for Verification.

Available to Purchase for NON-Members

Dinner Box for Non-Members.
$10

Non-members can purchase a dinner box at a nominal price. Each box includes a delicious, freshly prepared meal, making it easy to be part of the celebration and enjoy the flavors of the evening.

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