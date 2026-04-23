Gujarati Natak: HALO PATELBHAI NI JAAN MA

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Special priority front row seating.
A Complimentary Dinner Box for all Active GSH members. Please Bring Valid ID for Verification.
Available to Purchase for NON-Members
Premium Prime Seating.
A Complimentary Dinner Box for all Active GSH members. Please Bring Valid ID for Verification.
Available to Purchase for NON-Members
Cozy Comfort Seating.
A Complimentary Dinner Box for all Active GSH members. Please Bring Valid ID for Verification.
Available to Purchase for NON-Members
General Economic Seating.
A Complimentary Dinner Box for all Active GSH members. Please Bring Valid ID for Verification.
Available to Purchase for NON-Members
Non-members can purchase a dinner box at a nominal price. Each box includes a delicious, freshly prepared meal, making it easy to be part of the celebration and enjoy the flavors of the evening.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!