JCNC Pathshala - Gujarati Shala Registration 2025-2026 + Tshirt Order Form

Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, you will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.
Non Member - $161
Register each student separately for their classes.
Max Grade strength - 15
Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, you will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.
Non Member - $161
Register each student separately for their classes.
Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, you will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.
Non Member - $161
Register each student separately for their classes.
Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, you will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.
Non Member - $161
Register each student separately for their classes.
Please note: Member and non-member pricing differ. If you are not a member as of the date of registration, you will be charged the non-member rate or asked to pay the difference once your membership status is verified.
Non Member - $161
Register each student separately for their classes.
Max Grade strength - 15
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!