About this event
Enjoy a full day of high‑speed racing and waterfront entertainment. This pass includes access to all public viewing areas, food vendors, and family‑friendly activities for your choice of Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. Perfect for locals who want to catch the action on their schedule.
Experience the entire Gulf Coast Grand Prix from start to finish. Your Weekend Pass grants access to all three days — including Friday qualifying, the Cajun Fais Do Do Street Party, boat parade, live entertainment, and both days of F1 racing. Ideal for fans who don’t want to miss a moment.
Upgrade your weekend with the ultimate race‑day experience. VIP guests enjoy:
A limited number of VIP passes are available to ensure a comfortable, elevated experience.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!