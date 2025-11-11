Gulf Coast Odyssey of the Mind Silent Auction

Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of your favorite Total Wine & More location.





Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.





Value: $600





Items to note:

Certificate expires 12.16.26. Redeemable at any Total Wine & More location with a classroom. Certificate will cover up to 20 guests. Minimum attendee requirement is 14. In most locations, you may add more attendees beyond 20 at the rate of $30 per person, subject to capacity and state and local law. See certificate for more information.

Thank you, Total Wine & More, for the generous donation!