Gulf Coast Odyssey of the Mind Silent Auction

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Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of your favorite Total Wine & More location.
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
Value: $600
Items to note:
Certificate expires 12.16.26. Redeemable at any Total Wine & More location with a classroom. Certificate will cover up to 20 guests. Minimum attendee requirement is 14. In most locations, you may add more attendees beyond 20 at the rate of $30 per person, subject to capacity and state and local law. See certificate for more information.
Thank you, Total Wine & More, for the generous donation!
Starting bid
Based in Laguna Beach, California, gorjana was founded in 2004. Known for everyday styling, their jewelry is intentionally designed to mix, match, layer and have a whole lot of fun with. Easy to wear and easy to love, gorjana’s fine jewelry collection is made from 14k and 18k solid gold and includes high-quality gemstones like diamonds, sapphires, turquoise, and opals, ensuring luxurious pieces that last a lifetime.
This $150 gift card is good in store or online and expires 11.30.26.
The package also includes a selection of lovely silver and gold tone earrings and bracelets to help you accent every outfit and celebrate every occasion!
Total Value: $300
Thank you, gorjana, for the generous donation!
Starting bid
The salt spray…wind in your hair…there’s nothing quite like a boat day! Get your next boat day started right with our Boat Day starter pack!
We start with the bag – because it’s something special! A Navy Anchor Medium Tote with Hemp Rope from Sea Bags of Maine. As any sailor knows, picking up your anchor means it's time for adventure; the symbol is as enduring as this recycled-sail bag. Perfect for anyone with wanderlust, beloved for its durability, generous compartment, and bold graphic statement. The bag alone retails for $160!
If that wasn’t enough, we’ve packed it with a few boat day essentials. A cozy reversible chenille throw for when the breeze gets a bit chilly or you need a place for an impromptu picnic. Pack that picnic in the provided snack box, just right for keeping all your favorite snacks crisp and fresh. We’ve added a bottle of Collezione Pinot Grigio and a set of gold tone aluminum cups to enjoy with your boat snacks!
Total Value: $220
Thank you, Sea Bags, for the generous donation!
Starting bid
Treat yourself and a friend to Hell’s Kitchen, a musical from Alicia Keys!
Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen Synopsis
Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world.
How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – Hell’s Kitchen, a new musical from 16-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose new songs and greatest hits about growing up in N.Y. inspire a story made for Broadway.
Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the '90s, Hell’s Kitchen is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.
Hailed as a New York Times Critic’s Pick that is, “thrilling from beginning to end – a rare must-see!" Hell’s Kitchen is directed by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award® nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys.
Tickets are for the 7:30pm show on March 24th at Straz Center for the Performing Arts (1010 N. W.C. Macinnes Place, Tampa). The winner will receive a redemption Certificate to collect their tickets at Will Call for the show.
Value: $188
Thank you, Straz Center, for the generous donation!
Starting bid
There’s nothing quite like enjoying a quiet evening sipping on a glass of bourbon. Whether enjoying time with friends or sipping solo, this basket will get your night started right! With the included Bartenders Guide to Bourbon & Whiskey, you’ll be mixing up bourbon cocktails all night. The 750ml bottle of Buffalo Trace offers a quality bourbon perfect for sipping anytime in the pair of provided old-fashioned rocks glasses with a perfect ball of ice made in the included silicon ice mold. Your bourbon will be perfectly displayed with pride in the cut glass decanter. Everything is beautifully presented in a decorative metal basket sure to be put to use in multiple ways around your home.
Be sure to bid early and often to bring home this treat for your favorite bourbon lover!
Value: $85
Thank you, OM Supporter Alex Hulbert, for the generous donation of the Buffalo Trace.
Starting bid
Bikini Bottom is coming to New Port Richey! Richey Suncoast Theatre is presenting The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition. Watch the talented local youth cast bring SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy to life in this high-energy, world-saving adventure!
Tickets are for the 7pm show on March 7th at Richey Suncoast Theatre (6237 Grand Blvd, New Port Richey).
Value: $100
Thank you, Richey Suncoast Theatre, for the generous donation!
Starting bid
The Cooper's Hawk Lux Wine Tasting for Four provides an exceptional experience for up to four guests, allowing them to indulge in the most prestigious Cooper's Hawk wines paired with decadent gourmet chocolate truffles. This tasting is a perfect blend of sophistication and indulgence.
Established in 2005, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants was founded on the belief that food and wine hold the power to create lasting connections. Their handcrafted wines, acclaimed with numerous national and international awards, begin with the finest grapes sourced from renowned regions such as Chile, France, California, and Washington. Each wine is meticulously crafted to achieve unparalleled quality.
This wine tasting experience is paired with a bottle of Coopers Hawk Cabernet Sauvignon. The grapes for the Coopers Hawk Cabernet Sauvignon come from Lodi, an area south of Sacramento in California's Central Valley. Full bodied yet plush, there are aromas of blackberries and black cherries, with herbaceous notes like bay leaf and green bell pepper in the background. Oak aging adds a touch of vanilla on the finish.
Total Value: $85
Thank you, Coopers Hawk Winery, for the generous donation!
Starting bid
Get your weekend started right with this package from 3 Daughters Brewing, perfect for you and a friend! This package includes $25 in Brew Bucks, 2-pint glasses, a variety of beer and 2 koozies.
Value: $50
Thank you, 3 Daughters Brewing, for the generous donation!
Starting bid
Celebrate right with a bottle of Integrale Brut Prosecco, a bright and lively sparkling wine from Italy’s Prosecco region in Veneto. Made from 100% Glera grapes, it delivers crisp acidity, fresh fruit, and delicate bubbles that dance on the palate. It captures the classic spirit of Italian sparkling wines while remaining approachable for any occasion.
You’ll have plenty to share with friends with the included 4 stemless flutes. If you happen to have any bubbly left, you can use the included sparkling wine stopper to keep your bubbly fresh and ready to toast another day!
Value $50.00
Starting bid
Be ready for whatever your golf outing throws your way with this collection! Practice your drive at Top Golf with the included $50 Play Certificate! Dial in your short game at home or the office with the Leagy executive putting practice set with automatice return. When it's time to head out onto the links, you and your golf buddy will stay cool with both a pair of cooling towels and a pair insulated bottle keepers.
Value: $165
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