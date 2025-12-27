Gullah/Geechee Cultural Arts Showcase

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Receive exclusive artist access during the Friday night VIP reception with a $25 suggested donation! Books and other artistic works will be for sale! Janice Ancrum Senior Life Center, Council on Aging, 1901 Island Walk Way, Fernandina Beach
Enjoy Gullah/Geechee forms of expression in literature, architecture and fashion at 12 noon in the Willie Mae Hardy Ashley Auditorium, Peck Community Center, 516 S. 10th St., Fernandina Beach
Enjoy the collective memory of ancestral voices of spiritual heritage through narrative, verse and song. At 3 p.m. on Sunday; Location: Historic Little Mount Olive Baptist Church, 941336 OLD NASSAUVILLE RD, Fernandina Beach.
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