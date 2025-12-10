ISPE San Diego Chapter

Hosted by

ISPE San Diego Chapter

About this event

Gulls Game Networking Event

3500 Sports Arena Blvd

San Diego, CA 92110, USA

ISPE Member
$160

Include access to on-ice suite, appetizers, and one drink.


Please note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0.

non-ISPE Member
$210

Include access to on-ice suite, appetizers, and one drink.


Please note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0.

Sponsor
$1,000

Includes one ticket to the game, logo on all email and LinkedIn promotions.


Bring an 8.5 x 11 table top sign to the event and give aways for 50 people, if desired.


Please note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!