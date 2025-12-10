Gulls Game Networking Event

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About this event
Include access to on-ice suite, appetizers, and one drink.
Please note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0.
Include access to on-ice suite, appetizers, and one drink.
Please note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0.
Includes one ticket to the game, logo on all email and LinkedIn promotions.
Bring an 8.5 x 11 table top sign to the event and give aways for 50 people, if desired.
Please note that Zeffy fees can be changed to $0.
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