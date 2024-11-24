BTR Caring For Kids

Vendors - BTR Cajun Throwdown at Bayou Fest 2026

1991 Getty Rd

La Marque, TX 77568, USA

Retail Vendor Spot 10x10
$100

This price is for a 10x10 retail tent vendor space rental and includes two festival wrist bands and two parking spaces.

Retail Vendor Spot 10x20
$200

This price is for a 10x20 retail tent vendor space rental and includes four festival wrist bands and four parking passes.

Retail Vendor Spot 10x30
$300

This price is for a 10x30 retail tent vendor space rental and includes six festival wrist bands and six parking passes.

Food Truck Spot
$300

This price is for one food truck space rental and includes four festival wrist bands and four parking spaces.

Food Tent 20x20
$300

This price is for a single food tent vendor space rental and includes four festival wrist bands and four parking spaces.

