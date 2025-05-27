2025 Bayou Classic Sponsorships

-Premier logo placement on event advertisement
-Brand Showcase at the Event
-Recognition in press releases and during the event
-Two Reserved VIP tables for 10 - both events
-Premier logo placement on event advertisement
-Brand Showcase at the Event
-Recognition in press releases and during the event
-Two Reserved VIP tables for 10 - both events
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
-Logo placement on event advertisement
-Brand Showcase at the Event
-Recognition in press releases and during the event
-One Reserved VIP table for 10 - both events
-Logo placement on event advertisement
-Brand Showcase at the Event
-Recognition in press releases and during the event
-One Reserved VIP table for 10 - both events
Alcohol Sponsor (for 300 people)
$3,000
-Logo placement on event advertisement
-Integration into Social Media Plan
-Opportunity to Provide Branded Item or Event "SWAG Bag”
-Brand Showcase at the Event
-Opportunity to Distribute Company Takeaways
-Corporate Name Featured in Thank You Letters
-One Reserved VIP table for 4 - both events
-Logo placement on event advertisement
-Integration into Social Media Plan
-Opportunity to Provide Branded Item or Event "SWAG Bag”
-Brand Showcase at the Event
-Opportunity to Distribute Company Takeaways
-Corporate Name Featured in Thank You Letters
-One Reserved VIP table for 4 - both events
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
-Logo on event advertisement
-Recognition during the event
-Includes events tickets for 4 - both events
-Logo on event advertisement
-Recognition during the event
-Includes events tickets for 4 - both events
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
-Logo on event advertisement
-Recognition during the event
-Includes events tickets for 4 -one event
-Logo on event advertisement
-Recognition during the event
-Includes events tickets for 4 -one event
Bronze Sponsor
$500
-Name listing on event advertisement
-Recognition during the event
-Includes event tickets for 2 - one event
-Name listing on event advertisement
-Recognition during the event
-Includes event tickets for 2 - one event
Custom Sponsor Premium
$250
-Sponsor the second line or Zulu Tramps feature
-Sponsor decor and marketing costs
-Provide branded giveaways or swag
-Photo booth, photography, or activation space sponsorship
-Sponsor the second line or Zulu Tramps feature
-Sponsor decor and marketing costs
-Provide branded giveaways or swag
-Photo booth, photography, or activation space sponsorship
Custom Sponsor Standard
$150
-Sponsor the second line or Zulu Tramps feature
-Sponsor decor and marketing costs
-Provide branded giveaways or swag
-Photo booth, photography, or activation space sponsorship
-Sponsor the second line or Zulu Tramps feature
-Sponsor decor and marketing costs
-Provide branded giveaways or swag
-Photo booth, photography, or activation space sponsorship