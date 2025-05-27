2025 Bayou Classic Sponsorships

-Logo placement on event advertisement -Integration into Social Media Plan -Opportunity to Provide Branded Item or Event "SWAG Bag” -Brand Showcase at the Event -Opportunity to Distribute Company Takeaways -Corporate Name Featured in Thank You Letters -One Reserved VIP table for 4 - both events

-Logo placement on event advertisement -Integration into Social Media Plan -Opportunity to Provide Branded Item or Event "SWAG Bag” -Brand Showcase at the Event -Opportunity to Distribute Company Takeaways -Corporate Name Featured in Thank You Letters -One Reserved VIP table for 4 - both events

seeMoreDetailsMobile