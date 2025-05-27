2025 Bayou Classic Sponsorships

New Orleans

LA, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$10,000
-Premier logo placement on event advertisement -Brand Showcase at the Event -Recognition in press releases and during the event -Two Reserved VIP tables for 10 - both events
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
-Logo placement on event advertisement -Brand Showcase at the Event -Recognition in press releases and during the event -One Reserved VIP table for 10 - both events
Alcohol Sponsor (for 300 people)
$3,000
-Logo placement on event advertisement -Integration into Social Media Plan -Opportunity to Provide Branded Item or Event "SWAG Bag” -Brand Showcase at the Event -Opportunity to Distribute Company Takeaways -Corporate Name Featured in Thank You Letters -One Reserved VIP table for 4 - both events
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
-Logo on event advertisement -Recognition during the event -Includes events tickets for 4 - both events
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
-Logo on event advertisement -Recognition during the event -Includes events tickets for 4 -one event
Bronze Sponsor
$500
-Name listing on event advertisement -Recognition during the event -Includes event tickets for 2 - one event
Custom Sponsor Premium
$250
-Sponsor the second line or Zulu Tramps feature -Sponsor decor and marketing costs -Provide branded giveaways or swag -Photo booth, photography, or activation space sponsorship
Custom Sponsor Standard
$150
-Sponsor the second line or Zulu Tramps feature -Sponsor decor and marketing costs -Provide branded giveaways or swag -Photo booth, photography, or activation space sponsorship
