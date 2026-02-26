GUNAA Metropolitan DFW Chapter's Day at the Race Scholarship Gala Silent Auction

Enjoy an unforgettable day at the ballpark with 4 Texas Rangers tickets to a game of your choice! Gather your friends, family, or colleagues and experience the excitement of Major League Baseball live at Globe Life Field.





From the crack of the bat to the energy of the crowd, this is the perfect opportunity to cheer on the home team and create lasting memories. Whether it’s a weekend outing, a summer night game, or a special celebration, you choose the date that works best for you.





Don’t miss your chance to score this fan-favorite experience—play ball and bid to win!