GUNAA Metropolitan DFW Chapter's Day at the Race Scholarship Gala Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable day at the ballpark with 4 Texas Rangers tickets to a game of your choice! Gather your friends, family, or colleagues and experience the excitement of Major League Baseball live at Globe Life Field.
From the crack of the bat to the energy of the crowd, this is the perfect opportunity to cheer on the home team and create lasting memories. Whether it’s a weekend outing, a summer night game, or a special celebration, you choose the date that works best for you.
Don’t miss your chance to score this fan-favorite experience—play ball and bid to win!
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable day at the ballpark with Texas Rangers tickets to a game of your choice! Gather your friends, family, or colleagues and experience the excitement of Major League Baseball live at Globe Life Field.
From the crack of the bat to the energy of the crowd, this is the perfect opportunity to cheer on the home team and create lasting memories. Whether it’s a weekend outing, a summer night game, or a special celebration, you choose the date that works best for you.
Don’t miss your chance to score this fan-favorite experience—play ball and bid to win!
Starting bid
Take your game day experience to the next level with two (2) Platinum Level Floor Seats to see the Dallas Mavericks live in action—at a game of your choice!
Enjoy the game from some of the best seats in the house, just steps away from the court. Feel the energy up close, hear the players, and experience every play like never before—this is basketball at its finest.
Perfect for a special night out, client experience, or unforgettable gift, this is a true VIP opportunity for any sports fan.
Don’t miss your chance to sit courtside and witness the excitement—bid now for an elite game night experience!
Starting bid
Enjoy an exciting night of professional basketball with **two (2) tickets to see the Dallas Wings live in action—for a game of your choice!
Experience the fast-paced energy, elite talent, and thrilling atmosphere of the WNBA as the Wings take the court. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just looking for a fun night out, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy high-level basketball with family or friends.
Don’t miss your chance to be part of the action—bid now and secure your seats for an unforgettable game night!
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