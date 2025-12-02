Gundawgs Sponsorships and raffle payments 2026

Hosted by
About this raffle
$20 / ticket
6 tickets for $100
This sponsorship will provide a team with custom uniforms to include the sponsor's logo on each jersey! Website & social media advertising included
This sponsorship includes advertising on a team banner that travels with the team and is displayed on the dugout during gamedays. Sponsors Logo and contact info(if desired) will also be showcased on our website and online platforms
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!