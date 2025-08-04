Gunn Junior High Theatre Booster Club

Gunn FADL Theatre Booster Club Memberships 2025-26

Basic
Free

Valid for one year

Includes access to booster club events, meetings, and voting privileges.

Balcony
$25

Valid for one year

Includes Basic Member Benefits, plus a Shout Out in the Donor Circle section of the Playbills.

Mezzanine
$50

Valid for one year

Includes Basic Member Benefits, plus access for TWO to Priority seating (with regular purchase of tickets) in one performance of Fall One Act AND one performance of Spring Musical.

Orchestra
$100

Valid for one year

Includes Basic Member Benefits, plus access for FOUR to Priority seating (with regular purchase of tickets) in one performance of Fall One Act AND one performance of Spring Musical.

