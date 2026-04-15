Floyd M. Gunn Junior High PTA

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Floyd M. Gunn Junior High PTA

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Gunn Fine Arts Fest Silent Auction - BUY IT NOW!

Anime & Pizza Paint Party with the Art Department! item
Anime & Pizza Paint Party with the Art Department!
$25

Spend an hour during lunch in the design studio with your favorite art teachers Ms. Gullic, Mr. Harp and Ms. Young!


We will eat pizza and paint a special anime eye with your friends!


Experience includes:

2 slices of pizza & a soda

Plus your very own acrylic painting to take with you.


$25 per seat | Limit 20 students

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Assorted AHS Colts Band Keychains item
Assorted AHS Colts Band Keychains
$5

Awesome for your current or future Colt Band Member!


Parents, grab one now!


Styles are assorted and will be chosen at random.

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