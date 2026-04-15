Gunn Fine Arts Fest Silent Auction - BUY IT NOW!

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About this shop
Spend an hour during lunch in the design studio with your favorite art teachers Ms. Gullic, Mr. Harp and Ms. Young!
We will eat pizza and paint a special anime eye with your friends!
Experience includes:
2 slices of pizza & a soda
Plus your very own acrylic painting to take with you.
$25 per seat | Limit 20 students
Awesome for your current or future Colt Band Member!
Parents, grab one now!
Styles are assorted and will be chosen at random.
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