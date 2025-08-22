Floyd M. Gunn Junior High PTA

Floyd M. Gunn Junior High PTA

Gunn Fine Arts Festival Sponsorship

Yellow Sponsor
$25

Perfect for families who want to show their support!

• Shoutout on PTA social media.

Blue Sponsor
$50

Perfect for families who want to show their support!

• Name listed in the event program and on PTA social media.

Silver Sponsor
$100

• All Blue level benefits

• Logo included in the event program

Gold Sponsor
$250

• All Silver level benefits

• Logo featured in the event slideshow, displayed during the festival

Platinum Sponsor
$500

• All Gold level benefits

• Opportunity to set up a sponsor table at the event

Diamond Sponsor
$1,000

• All Platinum level benefits

• Featured “Presenting Sponsor” recognition on select promotional materials and signage

• Personalized appreciation post on social media

