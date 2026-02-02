Floyd M. Gunn Junior High PTA

Hosted by

Floyd M. Gunn Junior High PTA

About this event

Gunn Junior High PTA Spring Chick-fil-a Lunch

3000 S Fielder Rd

Arlington, TX 76015, USA

Chick-fil-a Lunch
$12

Gunn PTA is offering Chick-fil-A lunches for students! Each meal includes a chicken sandwich, chips, a drink, and a cookie. Lunches will be delivered during your student’s regular lunchtime.

Chick-fil-a Lunch (Gluten-Friendly)
$12

Gunn PTA is offering Chick-fil-A lunches for students! Each meal includes grilled nuggets, chips, a drink, and a gluten-free Oreo. Lunches will be delivered during your student’s regular lunchtime.

Sponsor a Staff Lunch!
$12

Sponsor a lunch to show our staff some extra love and appreciation!

Add a donation for Floyd M. Gunn Junior High PTA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!