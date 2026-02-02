Gunn Junior High PTA Spring Chick-fil-a Lunch

Hosted by
About this event
Gunn PTA is offering Chick-fil-A lunches for students! Each meal includes a chicken sandwich, chips, a drink, and a cookie. Lunches will be delivered during your student’s regular lunchtime.
Gunn PTA is offering Chick-fil-A lunches for students! Each meal includes grilled nuggets, chips, a drink, and a gluten-free Oreo. Lunches will be delivered during your student’s regular lunchtime.
Sponsor a lunch to show our staff some extra love and appreciation!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!