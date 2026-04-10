Gut, Wind, and Wire: "Dowland's Goodnight"

All concerts are Pay-What-You-Want, with a $1 minimum per ticket, as our gift to the community for 60 seasons of support.

Join us on Friday, June 12, 2026 @ 7:30 PM for Gut, Wind, and Wire featuring Molly Netter, soprano, in "Dowland's Goodnight" (the world of John Dowland on the 400th anniversary of his death.