Indianapolis Early Music

Hosted by

Indianapolis Early Music

About this event

Gut, Wind, and Wire: "Dowland's Goodnight"

450 W Ohio St

Indianapolis, IN 46204, USA

"Pay-What-You-Want" Admission
Pay what you can

All concerts are Pay-What-You-Want, with a $1 minimum per ticket, as our gift to the community for 60 seasons of support.

Join us on Friday, June 12, 2026 @ 7:30 PM for Gut, Wind, and Wire featuring Molly Netter, soprano, in "Dowland's Goodnight" (the world of John Dowland on the 400th anniversary of his death.

More information available by clicking this link: https://www.indyearlymusic.org/dowlands-goodnight

Add a donation for Indianapolis Early Music

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!