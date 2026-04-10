Gut, Wind, and Wire: "Dowland's Goodnight"

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About this event
All concerts are Pay-What-You-Want, with a $1 minimum per ticket, as our gift to the community for 60 seasons of support.
Join us on Friday, June 12, 2026 @ 7:30 PM for Gut, Wind, and Wire featuring Molly Netter, soprano, in "Dowland's Goodnight" (the world of John Dowland on the 400th anniversary of his death.
More information available by clicking this link: https://www.indyearlymusic.org/dowlands-goodnight
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