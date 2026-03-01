Guys and Dolls Silent Auction

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Starting bid
At Firehouse Axes, you don't have to be a world champion to throw, you just have to want to have a good time and listen to your Axepert Coach. Everyone 10 years and older is welcome! You must wear close-toed shoes, and that's all we really require. It's safe, it's fun and it's finally your turn to be able to come and try your hand (and arm) at hitting the target! Come visit us in Vancouver, WA.
Donated By: Firehouse Axes
Value: $60
Starting bid
Dine through the county with breakfast, lunch, and dinner. $50 for McMenamins, $25 Chinese Cafe & Restaurant, and $30 for El Rancho.
Donated by: McMenamins, El Rancho Viejo, Chinese Cafe & Restaurant
Value: $115
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious Bundt cake with a $54 gift card to Nothing Bundt Cakes. Present it on a beautiful wooden cake platter.
Donated by: Nothing Bundt Cakes
Value: $80
Starting bid
Come with a friend to Cloud 9 Aerial Dance and take a 60-minute aerial class. Sweat it out with a brand new headband.
Donated by: Cloud 9 Aerial Dancing
Value: $75
Starting bid
Spend a day having fun! Enjoy a gift certificate that covers an escape room experience for 2 people at NW Escape Experiences. Bring along your friends for even more fun. Expires June 29, 2026.
Then, hop on over to Hopscotch Immersive Art Experience with 4 admission tickets to totally immersive yourself in artists showcasing their works in sustainable and creative ways.
Donated by: NW Escape Experiences, Hopscotch Immersive Art Experience
Value: $200
Starting bid
Join in on protecting our earth with an aluminum countertop compost bucket, sustainable detergent, and a $50 card to Kindred, a sustainable home care shop.
Donated by: Kindred, Inc.
Value: $120
Starting bid
Experience ultimate luxury with 2 Spring Visits to Knot Springs, a wellness spa social club in Portland, OR. Have access to soaking pools, steam, and sauna. Remember the luxury at home with Dr. Teal’s body oil and mugs of tea.
Donated by: Knot Springs
Value: $200
Starting bid
Spend 2 hours in beautiful North Clark County with any amount of friends on a guided hike with Naturalist and Educator Sarah Demsky. Bring the outdoors back home with a beautiful hand-painted flower pot and $25 Wilco gift card.
Donated by: Wilco, Sarah Demsky
Value: $90
Starting bid
Bring a friend or a date along to Source Climbing Center in Vancouver, WA with 2 spaces in a CLIMB201 class. Keep hydrated with two brand new water bottles.
Donated by: The Source Climbing Gym
Value: $120
Starting bid
A house? A costume? A person? A mountain? There’s plenty of options for a custom watercolor by Trailing Lines. Choose a size up to 11x14, and place it into this provided frame.
Donated By: Trailing Lines
Value: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy countless warm and cold gourmet drinks with this gift basket from McSteven’s Inc. Decorate your space with springtime Knick knacks as you sip on something refreshing.
Donated By: McSteven's, Inc.
Value: $
Starting bid
One of her favorite pastimes, enjoy a beautiful tiny canvas painted by our own Alainna Wigginton (Sergeant Sarah Brown).
Value: $15
Donated by: Alainna Wigginton
Starting bid
One of her favorite pastimes, enjoy a beautiful tiny canvas painted by our own Alainna Wigginton (Sergeant Sarah Brown).
Value: $15
Donated by: Alainna Wigginton
Starting bid
One of her favorite pastimes, enjoy a beautiful tiny canvas painted by our own Alainna Wigginton (Sergeant Sarah Brown).
Value: $15
Donated by: Alainna Wigginton
Starting bid
One of her favorite pastimes, enjoy a beautiful tiny canvas painted by our own Alainna Wigginton (Sergeant Sarah Brown).
Value: $15
Donated by: Alainna Wigginton
Starting bid
One of her favorite pastimes, enjoy a beautiful tiny canvas painted by our own Alainna Wigginton (Sergeant Sarah Brown).
Value: $15
Donated by: Alainna Wigginton
Starting bid
One of her favorite pastimes, enjoy a beautiful tiny canvas painted by our own Alainna Wigginton (Sergeant Sarah Brown).
Value: $15
Donated by: Alainna Wigginton
Starting bid
Much like ladies who buy yards of material and turn them into quilts, Garry takes whole cedar fence boards and turns them into planters. Coated in ECO on the inside and Spar Varnish on the outside, enjoy an eco-friendly planter.
Value: $40
Donated by: Rough Wood Products
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!