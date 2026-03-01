Hosted by

Columbia Theater Arts Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Guys and Dolls Silent Auction

Feeling Angry? Throw an Axe! item
Feeling Angry? Throw an Axe!
$25

Starting bid

At Firehouse Axes, you don't have to be a world champion to throw, you just have to want to have a good time and listen to your Axepert Coach. Everyone 10 years and older is welcome! You must wear close-toed shoes, and that's all we really require. It's safe, it's fun and it's finally your turn to be able to come and try your hand (and arm) at hitting the target! Come visit us in Vancouver, WA.


Donated By: Firehouse Axes


Value: $60


https://firehouseaxes.com/

Culinary Cruise through Clark County item
Culinary Cruise through Clark County
$45

Starting bid

Dine through the county with breakfast, lunch, and dinner. $50 for McMenamins, $25 Chinese Cafe & Restaurant, and $30 for El Rancho.


Donated by: McMenamins, El Rancho Viejo, Chinese Cafe & Restaurant


Value: $115

Bake a Leg item
Bake a Leg
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious Bundt cake with a $54 gift card to Nothing Bundt Cakes. Present it on a beautiful wooden cake platter.


Donated by: Nothing Bundt Cakes


Value: $80

Flip and Fly item
Flip and Fly
$30

Starting bid

Come with a friend to Cloud 9 Aerial Dance and take a 60-minute aerial class. Sweat it out with a brand new headband.


Donated by: Cloud 9 Aerial Dancing


Value: $75

Adventure, Art, & Entertainment item
Adventure, Art, & Entertainment
$60

Starting bid

Spend a day having fun! Enjoy a gift certificate that covers an escape room experience for 2 people at NW Escape Experiences. Bring along your friends for even more fun. Expires June 29, 2026.


Then, hop on over to Hopscotch Immersive Art Experience with 4 admission tickets to totally immersive yourself in artists showcasing their works in sustainable and creative ways.


Donated by: NW Escape Experiences, Hopscotch Immersive Art Experience


Value: $200

Good Clean Fun item
Good Clean Fun
$40

Starting bid

Join in on protecting our earth with an aluminum countertop compost bucket, sustainable detergent, and a $50 card to Kindred, a sustainable home care shop.


Donated by: Kindred, Inc.


Value: $120

Sincere Serenity item
Sincere Serenity
$80

Starting bid

Experience ultimate luxury with 2 Spring Visits to Knot Springs, a wellness spa social club in Portland, OR. Have access to soaking pools, steam, and sauna. Remember the luxury at home with Dr. Teal’s body oil and mugs of tea.


Donated by: Knot Springs


Value: $200

Take a Hike! item
Take a Hike!
$35

Starting bid

Spend 2 hours in beautiful North Clark County with any amount of friends on a guided hike with Naturalist and Educator Sarah Demsky. Bring the outdoors back home with a beautiful hand-painted flower pot and $25 Wilco gift card.


Donated by: Wilco, Sarah Demsky


Value: $90

Climb High item
Climb High
$50

Starting bid

Bring a friend or a date along to Source Climbing Center in Vancouver, WA with 2 spaces in a CLIMB201 class. Keep hydrated with two brand new water bottles.


Donated by: The Source Climbing Gym


Value: $120

Custom Watercolor item
Custom Watercolor
$60

Starting bid

A house? A costume? A person? A mountain? There’s plenty of options for a custom watercolor by Trailing Lines. Choose a size up to 11x14, and place it into this provided frame.


Donated By: Trailing Lines


Value: $150

Give Yourself a Hug! item
Give Yourself a Hug!
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy countless warm and cold gourmet drinks with this gift basket from McSteven’s Inc. Decorate your space with springtime Knick knacks as you sip on something refreshing.


Donated By: McSteven's, Inc.


Value: $

Tiny Painting - Dawn item
Tiny Painting - Dawn
$5

Starting bid

One of her favorite pastimes, enjoy a beautiful tiny canvas painted by our own Alainna Wigginton (Sergeant Sarah Brown).


Value: $15


Donated by: Alainna Wigginton

Tiny Painting - Sunrise item
Tiny Painting - Sunrise
$5

Starting bid

One of her favorite pastimes, enjoy a beautiful tiny canvas painted by our own Alainna Wigginton (Sergeant Sarah Brown).


Value: $15


Donated by: Alainna Wigginton

Tiny Painting - Golden Hour item
Tiny Painting - Golden Hour
$5

Starting bid

One of her favorite pastimes, enjoy a beautiful tiny canvas painted by our own Alainna Wigginton (Sergeant Sarah Brown).


Value: $15


Donated by: Alainna Wigginton

Tiny Painting - Sunset item
Tiny Painting - Sunset
$5

Starting bid

One of her favorite pastimes, enjoy a beautiful tiny canvas painted by our own Alainna Wigginton (Sergeant Sarah Brown).


Value: $15


Donated by: Alainna Wigginton

Tiny Painting - Dusk item
Tiny Painting - Dusk
$5

Starting bid

One of her favorite pastimes, enjoy a beautiful tiny canvas painted by our own Alainna Wigginton (Sergeant Sarah Brown).


Value: $15


Donated by: Alainna Wigginton

Tiny Painting - Evening item
Tiny Painting - Evening
$5

Starting bid

One of her favorite pastimes, enjoy a beautiful tiny canvas painted by our own Alainna Wigginton (Sergeant Sarah Brown).


Value: $15


Donated by: Alainna Wigginton

Planter with a Purpose item
Planter with a Purpose
$10

Starting bid

Much like ladies who buy yards of material and turn them into quilts, Garry takes whole cedar fence boards and turns them into planters. Coated in ECO on the inside and Spar Varnish on the outside, enjoy an eco-friendly planter.


Value: $40


Donated by: Rough Wood Products

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!