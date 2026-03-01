Guys and Dolls Silent Auction

Spend a day having fun! Enjoy a gift certificate that covers an escape room experience for 2 people at NW Escape Experiences. Bring along your friends for even more fun. Expires June 29, 2026.





Then, hop on over to Hopscotch Immersive Art Experience with 4 admission tickets to totally immersive yourself in artists showcasing their works in sustainable and creative ways.





Donated by: NW Escape Experiences, Hopscotch Immersive Art Experience





Value: $200