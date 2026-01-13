National Breast Cancer Foundation

Guys for Good Casino Night

Rollertown Beerworks: 6450 Main St

Frisco, TX 75033

General Admission
$50
Available until Mar 1

🎟️ Early bird General Admission includes entry to the event, two drink tickets 🍻, and $500 in casino money 🎲 to get you in the game right away. Your casino winnings will be exchanged for raffle tickets, giving you the chance to win great prizes.

Raffle Tickets
$25

Try your luck and win big! Purchase raffle tickets for a chance to score amazing prizes. The more tickets you buy, the better your chances. Every ticket helps support National Breast Cancer Foundation’s mission of Helping Women Now.


Bonus: Buy 4, get one FREE!

EXTRA Casino Money
$25

$10 provides $500 in additional casino funds for continued play beyond the starter package included with each ticket.

HOPE Kit Gift Ticket
$50

This ticket provides a HOPE Kit to a woman waiting for support. HOPE Kits include curated essentials that bring comfort, dignity, and care during breast cancer treatment.

