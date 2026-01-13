Guys for Good Casino Night

Hosted by
About this event
Frisco, TX 75033
🎟️ Early bird General Admission includes entry to the event, two drink tickets 🍻, and $500 in casino money 🎲 to get you in the game right away. Your casino winnings will be exchanged for raffle tickets, giving you the chance to win great prizes.
Try your luck and win big! Purchase raffle tickets for a chance to score amazing prizes. The more tickets you buy, the better your chances. Every ticket helps support National Breast Cancer Foundation’s mission of Helping Women Now.
Bonus: Buy 4, get one FREE!
$10 provides $500 in additional casino funds for continued play beyond the starter package included with each ticket.
This ticket provides a HOPE Kit to a woman waiting for support. HOPE Kits include curated essentials that bring comfort, dignity, and care during breast cancer treatment.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!