GVNA Bambino's Night Silent Auction

Donated by: PINE at Galloway
Spiced Pumpkin Soap & Lotion
Fresh Pumpkin Bread (no nuts/no milk)
Autumn Candle/ Decorative Camping Plate
(Retail Value: $65.00)
Donated by: Ronda’s Wreath Obsession
(Retail Value: $60.00)
Donated by: Baum’s Branding
(Retail Value: $35.99)
Donated by: Bambinos
(Retail Value: $50.00)
Donated by: Pat Jones YMCA
Includes full access to gym, classes, pool, and childcare.
*Must be activated by 1/30/2026.
(Retail Value: $130.00)
Donated by: Pat Jones YMCA
Includes full access to gym, classes, pool, and childcare.
*Must be activated by 1/30/2026.
(Retail Value: $130.00)
Donated by: Sutherlands Hardware & Supply
(Retail Value: $90.00)
Donated by: Acacia Spa
Spa Amenities Day Pass, Bath Salts, 2 facial masks, Lalicious Body Butter, Pure Fiji Sugar Rub and coconut bar soap, Obagi Products- toner, hydro drops, serum, body lotion, microderm abrasion polish
(Retail Value: $250.00)
Donated by: Price Cutter - Battlefield
(Retail Value: $50.00)
Donated by: Galloway Creek Design
(Retail Value: $50.00)
Donated by: Galloway Creek Design
(Retail Value: $50.00)
Donated by: Galloway Creek Design
(Retail Value: $35.00)
Donated by: 4 By 4 Brewing Company
(Retail Value: $50.00)
Donated by: Seminole Paint & Decor
(Retail Value: $90.00)
Donated by: Rose Amung Thorns
(Retail Value: $80.00)
Donated by: The Flower Picker- Valid ONLY During Growing Season
(Retail Value: $25.00)
Donated by: Galloway Mercantile/ Estes Farms
(honored in both locations)
(Retail Value: $30.00)
Hoodie, $25 Gift Card, Handwarmers, Ballcap, Koozies, Candy
Donated by: PFI/ Fried/Anonymous
(Retail Value: $92.00)
Donated by: Café Roswitha
(Retail Value: $50.00)
Donated by: Maxon Fine Jewelry
(Retail Value: $200.00)
