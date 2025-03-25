GW Carver Juneteenth Community Festival 2025

Celebrate Juneteenth by showcasing your products at the Carver Center! For just $60, vendors get an opportunity to set up and display their items in a vibrant atmosphere. This package includes a dedicated space, a 6-foot table, and two chairs, providing everything you need to connect with attendees and make your mark at this historical event.
Celebrate Juneteenth by showcasing your products at the Carver Center! For just $60, vendors get an opportunity to set up and display their items in a vibrant atmosphere. This package includes a dedicated space, a 6-foot table, and two chairs, providing everything you need to connect with attendees and make your mark at this historical event.
Vendor Fee
$40
Celebrate Juneteenth by showcasing your products at the Carver Center! For just $40 vendors get an opportunity to set up and display their items in a vibrant atmosphere. With this package, Participants will supply their own table and chairs
Celebrate Juneteenth by showcasing your products at the Carver Center! For just $40 vendors get an opportunity to set up and display their items in a vibrant atmosphere. With this package, Participants will supply their own table and chairs
Food Truck Vendor
$60
Join us at the GW Carver Juneteenth Community Festival as a food truck vendor! For just $60, become a part of this vibrant celebration. Set up your food truck and tantalize festival-goers with your delicious offerings. This fee grants you access to a prime location at the festival grounds, ensuring maximum visibility and foot traffic. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of the festivities
Join us at the GW Carver Juneteenth Community Festival as a food truck vendor! For just $60, become a part of this vibrant celebration. Set up your food truck and tantalize festival-goers with your delicious offerings. This fee grants you access to a prime location at the festival grounds, ensuring maximum visibility and foot traffic. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of the festivities
Community Resources
$20
Celebrate Juneteenth by showcasing community resources at the Carver Center! For just $20 vendors get an opportunity to set up and display resources of community information.
Celebrate Juneteenth by showcasing community resources at the Carver Center! For just $20 vendors get an opportunity to set up and display resources of community information.