GW Carver Juneteenth Community Festival 2025

201 E Drain St

Bunnell, FL 32110, USA

Vendor Fee w/Table and Chairs
$60
Celebrate Juneteenth by showcasing your products at the Carver Center! For just $60, vendors get an opportunity to set up and display their items in a vibrant atmosphere. This package includes a dedicated space, a 6-foot table, and two chairs, providing everything you need to connect with attendees and make your mark at this historical event.
Vendor Fee
$40
Celebrate Juneteenth by showcasing your products at the Carver Center! For just $40 vendors get an opportunity to set up and display their items in a vibrant atmosphere. With this package, Participants will supply their own table and chairs
Food Truck Vendor
$60
Join us at the GW Carver Juneteenth Community Festival as a food truck vendor! For just $60, become a part of this vibrant celebration. Set up your food truck and tantalize festival-goers with your delicious offerings. This fee grants you access to a prime location at the festival grounds, ensuring maximum visibility and foot traffic. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of the festivities
Community Resources
$20
Celebrate Juneteenth by showcasing community resources at the Carver Center! For just $20 vendors get an opportunity to set up and display resources of community information.
