Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Association dba Gethsemane Young Woman's Auxiliary

About this event

GWA & GYWA CommUNITY Baby Shower 2025

3404 W Beltline Blvd

Columbia, SC 29203, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$3,500

supports multiple giveaways of strollers, playpens, & car seats & 10 stuffed diaper bags during the baby shower, premium table placement at the baby shower, premier brand visibility on event banner, marketing materials, and digital ads, & branded item in swag bag

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

supports the giveaway of either a stroller, playpen, or car seat & 5 stuffed diaper bags during the baby shower, standard table placement at the baby shower, business logo included in print & digital marketing, & marketing material/product in swag bag

Stuffed Diaper Bag Sponsor
$100

Stuffed Diaper Bag includes the following: Large Diaper Bag(1) Baby Lotion(1), Baby Bottles(3), Baby Wipe (56-ct), Baby Bibs(3), Baby Powder(1), Grooming Kit(1), Pacifiers(2), 2-n-1 Baby Body Wash(1), Onesies(3), Baby Bottle Brush(1), Self-care Mom Gift(1), Rattle/Toy/Teething Ring(1)

Swag Bag Sponsor
Free

supports supplying marketing material/product for the swag bag given to all new and expecting moms

In-Kind Sponsor
Free

supports by donating products, services, or gift cards instead of monetary contributions. For this level of sponsorship, your business name will be listed on event marketing materials (print & digital) and marketing material in swag bag. Examples of in-kind donations: baby essentials (diapers, wipes, formula), gift cards, door prizes, event services (photography, catering, decorations), and more.

Vendor Sponsor
Free

opportunity to showcase your products or services to new & expecting parents, families, and community members.

