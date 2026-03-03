GWADA Cultural Retreat

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About this event
Regular price available through May 13.
12 years old and older.
Late registration available May 14 - 20.
12 years old and older.
Regular price available through May 13.
12 years old and older.
Late registration available May 14 - 20.
12 years old and older.
Regular price available through May 13.
0 to 11 Years Old
Late registration available May 14 - 20.
0 to 11 years old
Overnight Stay Option:
Bunkhouses and Tents provided
Per person
Dinner Option:
Mongolian Barbecue - All you can eat
Per Person
(Kids are free)
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