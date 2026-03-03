Greater Washington Asian Deaf Association

Hosted by

Greater Washington Asian Deaf Association

About this event

GWADA Cultural Retreat

305 Friends Way

Harpers Ferry, WV 25425, USA

GWADA Member
$35
Available until May 13

Regular price available through May 13.


12 years old and older.

GWADA Member - Late
$40

Late registration available May 14 - 20.


12 years old and older.

Non-Member
$40
Available until May 13

Regular price available through May 13.


12 years old and older.

Non-Member - Late
$45

Late registration available May 14 - 20.


12 years old and older.

Kid
$15
Available until May 13

Regular price available through May 13.


0 to 11 Years Old

Kid - Late
$20

Late registration available May 14 - 20.


0 to 11 years old

OPTIONAL - Overnight Stay
$35

Overnight Stay Option:

Bunkhouses and Tents provided


Per person

OPTIONAL - Monogolian BBQ Dinner
$40

Dinner Option:

Mongolian Barbecue - All you can eat


Per Person

(Kids are free)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!