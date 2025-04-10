Greater Womens Business Council Inc

Greater Womens Business Council Inc

GWBC WBE Collaborative - Day Rentals (Non-Certified WBEs)

Large Conference Room item
Large Conference Room
$150

Includes: • 8 chairs • Large Screen TV • High-Speed Internet • Office Equipment Access (Wolf Vision) • Printer Access ($5 add-on for up to 20 pages) • Coffee and snacks (limit two per day) • BOAP Amenities (cafeteria and coffee shop)


**Not included: Parking validation ($10/hour; max. $25/day)

Small Conference Room item
Small Conference Room
$100

Includes: • 5 chairs • Large Screen TV • High-Speed Internet • Office Equipment Access (Wolf Vision) • Printer Access ($5 add-on for up to 20 pages) • Coffee and snacks (limit two per day) • BOAP Amenities (cafeteria and coffee shop)


**Not included: Parking validation ($10/hour; max. $25/day)

Day Office #1 item
Day Office #1
$100

Includes: • Individual office space w/ hot desk • High-Speed Internet • Printer Access ($5 add-on for up to 20 pages) • Coffee and snacks (limit two per day) • BOAP Amenities (cafeteria and coffee shop) **Not included: Parking validation ($10/hour; max. $25/day)

Day Office #2 item
Day Office #2
$100

Includes: • Individual office space w/ hot desk • High-Speed Internet • Printer Access ($5 add-on for up to 20 pages) • Coffee and snacks (limit two per day) • BOAP Amenities (cafeteria and coffee shop) **Not included: Parking validation ($10/hour; max. $25/day)

Hot Desk/Open Seating item
Hot Desk/Open Seating
$65

Includes: • Open hot desk space • High-Speed Internet • Printer Access ($5 add-on for up to 20 pages) • Coffee and snacks (limit two per day) • BOAP Amenities (cafeteria and coffee shop) **Not included: Parking validation ($10/hour; max. $25/day)

Refundable Cleaning Deposit
$150

Incidental fee applies for all Conference Room rentals when food and beverage service is brought in.

