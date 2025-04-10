GWBC WBE Collaborative - Day Rentals (Non-Certified WBEs)

Offered by
Includes: • 8 chairs • Large Screen TV • High-Speed Internet • Office Equipment Access (Wolf Vision) • Printer Access ($5 add-on for up to 20 pages) • Coffee and snacks (limit two per day) • BOAP Amenities (cafeteria and coffee shop)
**Not included: Parking validation ($10/hour; max. $25/day)
Includes: • 5 chairs • Large Screen TV • High-Speed Internet • Office Equipment Access (Wolf Vision) • Printer Access ($5 add-on for up to 20 pages) • Coffee and snacks (limit two per day) • BOAP Amenities (cafeteria and coffee shop)
**Not included: Parking validation ($10/hour; max. $25/day)
Includes: • Individual office space w/ hot desk • High-Speed Internet • Printer Access ($5 add-on for up to 20 pages) • Coffee and snacks (limit two per day) • BOAP Amenities (cafeteria and coffee shop) **Not included: Parking validation ($10/hour; max. $25/day)
Includes: • Open hot desk space • High-Speed Internet • Printer Access ($5 add-on for up to 20 pages) • Coffee and snacks (limit two per day) • BOAP Amenities (cafeteria and coffee shop) **Not included: Parking validation ($10/hour; max. $25/day)
Incidental fee applies for all Conference Room rentals when food and beverage service is brought in.
