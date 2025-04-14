Greater Womens Business Council Inc

Greater Womens Business Council Inc

GWBC Collaborative - Day Rentals

Large Conference Room item
Large Conference Room
$100

Includes:
• 8 chairs
• Large Screen TV
• High-Speed Internet
• Office Equipment Access (Wolf Vision)
• Printer Access ($5 add-on for up to 20 pages)
• Coffee and snacks (limit two per day)
• BOAP Amenities (cafeteria and coffee shop)


**Not included: Parking validation ($10/hour; max. $25/day)

Small Conference Room item
Small Conference Room
$75

Includes:
• 5 chairs
• Large Screen TV
• High-Speed Internet
• Office Equipment Access (Wolf Vision)
• Printer Access ($5 add-on for up to 20 pages)
• Coffee and snacks (limit two per day)
• BOAP Amenities (cafeteria and coffee shop)


**Not included: Parking validation ($10/hour; max. $25/day)

Day Office #1 item
Day Office #1
$75

Includes:
• Individual office space w/ hot desk
• High-Speed Internet
• Printer Access ($5 add-on for up to 20 pages)
• Coffee and snacks (limit two per day)
• BOAP Amenities (cafeteria and coffee shop)

**Not included: Parking validation ($10/hour; max. $25/day)

Day Office #2 item
Day Office #2
$75

Includes:
• Individual office space w/ hot desk
• High-Speed Internet
• Printer Access ($5 add-on for up to 20 pages)
• Coffee and snacks (limit two per day)
• BOAP Amenities (cafeteria and coffee shop)

**Not included: Parking validation ($10/hour; max. $25/day)

Hot Desk/Open Seating item
Hot Desk/Open Seating
$50

Includes:
• Open hot desk space
• High-Speed Internet
• Printer Access ($5 add-on for up to 20 pages)
• Coffee and snacks (limit two per day)
• BOAP Amenities (cafeteria and coffee shop)

**Not included: Parking validation ($10/hour; max. $25/day)

Refundable Cleaning Deposit
$150

Incidental fee applies for all Conference Room rentals when food and beverage service is brought in.

