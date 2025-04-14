GWBC Collaborative - Day Rentals

Offered by
Includes:
• 8 chairs
• Large Screen TV
• High-Speed Internet
• Office Equipment Access (Wolf Vision)
• Printer Access ($5 add-on for up to 20 pages)
• Coffee and snacks (limit two per day)
• BOAP Amenities (cafeteria and coffee shop)
**Not included: Parking validation ($10/hour; max. $25/day)
Includes:
• Individual office space w/ hot desk
• High-Speed Internet
• Printer Access ($5 add-on for up to 20 pages)
• Coffee and snacks (limit two per day)
• BOAP Amenities (cafeteria and coffee shop)
**Not included: Parking validation ($10/hour; max. $25/day)
Includes:
• Open hot desk space
• High-Speed Internet
• Printer Access ($5 add-on for up to 20 pages)
• Coffee and snacks (limit two per day)
• BOAP Amenities (cafeteria and coffee shop)
**Not included: Parking validation ($10/hour; max. $25/day)
Incidental fee applies for all Conference Room rentals when food and beverage service is brought in.
