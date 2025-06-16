GWBC WBE Collaborative Monthly Fee-Based Levels (WBENC-Certified WBEs)

Offered by
30 consecutive days including:
• hot desking
• high-speed internet
• office equipment use
• staff assistance
• building access (M-F; 8am-5pm)
• 20% discount on conference rooms and services
• coffee service
• access to GWBC® common areas
30 consecutive days including:
• hot desking
• high-speed internet
• office equipment use
• staff assistance
• building access (M-F; 8am-5pm)
• 20% discount on conference rooms and services
• coffee service
• access to GWBC® common areas
• GWBC® networking and social events
• discounted parking (rates subject to change; 5 days per month max.)
30 consecutive days including:
• hot desking
• high-speed internet
• office equipment use
• staff assistance
• building access (M-F; 8am-5pm)
• 20% discount on conference rooms and services
• coffee service
• access to GWBC® common areas
• GWBC® networking and social events
• discounted parking (rates subject to change; 10 days per month max.)
• business enrichment programming
30 consecutive days including:
• hot desking
• high-speed internet
• office equipment use
• staff assistance
• building access (M-F; 8am-5pm)
• 20% discount on conference rooms and services
• coffee service
• access to GWBC® common areas
• GWBC® networking and social events
• discounted parking (rates subject to change; 10 days per month max.)
• business enrichment programming
• mail & package reception
Mail service at the WBE Collaborative. $74.99/month (min. 6 months)
Mail service + 1 conference room reservation per month. $124.99/month (min. 6 months)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!