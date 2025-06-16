Greater Womens Business Council Inc

GWBC WBE Collaborative Monthly Fee-Based Levels (WBENC-Certified WBEs)

Trial Fee (One Month Only)
$99

30 consecutive days including:

• hot desking

• high-speed internet

• office equipment use

• staff assistance

• building access (M-F; 8am-5pm)

• 20% discount on conference rooms and services

• coffee service

• access to GWBC® common areas

Standard
$199

30 consecutive days including:

• hot desking

• high-speed internet

• office equipment use

• staff assistance

• building access (M-F; 8am-5pm)

• 20% discount on conference rooms and services

• coffee service

• access to GWBC® common areas

• GWBC® networking and social events

• discounted parking (rates subject to change; 5 days per month max.)

Premium
$299

30 consecutive days including:

• hot desking

• high-speed internet

• office equipment use

• staff assistance

• building access (M-F; 8am-5pm)

• 20% discount on conference rooms and services

• coffee service

• access to GWBC® common areas

• GWBC® networking and social events

• discounted parking (rates subject to change; 10 days per month max.)

• business enrichment programming

VIP
$349

30 consecutive days including:

• hot desking

• high-speed internet

• office equipment use

• staff assistance

• building access (M-F; 8am-5pm)

• 20% discount on conference rooms and services

• coffee service

• access to GWBC® common areas

• GWBC® networking and social events

• discounted parking (rates subject to change; 10 days per month max.)

• business enrichment programming

• mail & package reception

Virtual Mailbox - Basic
$449.94

Mail service at the WBE Collaborative. $74.99/month (min. 6 months)

Virtual Mailbox - Premium
$749.94

Mail service + 1 conference room reservation per month. $124.99/month (min. 6 months)

