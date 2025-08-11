Hosted by

Gwinnett County Police Foundation Inc

About this event

Gwinnett County Police Foundation Annual Golf Tournament

5609 Grand Reunion Dr

Hoschton, GA 30548, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Prominent placement of your organization’s logo

Top level social media promotion

Ability to provide promotional items to participants

Sponsorship of two foursomes (your players or you can donate to GCPD employees)

Tournament start and end location priority

Opportunity to speak during opening and lunch

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Event placement of your organization’s logo


Social Media Promotion


Ability to provide promotional items to participants


Sponsorship of a foursome (your players or you can donate to GCPD employees)


Tournament start and end location priority

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Event placement of your organization’s Logo


Social Media Promotion


Sponsorship of a foursome (your players or you can donate to GCPD employees)

Foursome
$500
Hole Sponsor
$250
