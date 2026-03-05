Gwinnett NAACP Blood Drive Vendor Sponsorship

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About this event
Table space at the event. Opportunity to distribute materials engage with attendees. Recognition as a Community Vendor Partner.
Table space at the event. Opportunity to distribute materials engage with attendees. Recognition as a Community Vendor Partner. Name listed on event acknowledgement materials. Public recognition during the event.
Table space at the event. Opportunity to distribute materials engage with attendees. Recognition as a Community Champion. Name and logo included on promotional materials. Public acknowledgement during and post event.
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