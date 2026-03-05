NAACP Gwinnett County Branch

Hosted by

NAACP Gwinnett County Branch

About this event

Gwinnett NAACP Blood Drive Vendor Sponsorship

182 Hunter St NW

Norcross, GA 30071, USA

Level-1 Community Vendor Partner
$50

Table space at the event. Opportunity to distribute materials engage with attendees. Recognition as a Community Vendor Partner.

Level-2 Community Health Supporter
$75

Table space at the event. Opportunity to distribute materials engage with attendees. Recognition as a Community Vendor Partner. Name listed on event acknowledgement materials. Public recognition during the event.

Level-3 Community Champion
$100

Table space at the event. Opportunity to distribute materials engage with attendees. Recognition as a Community Champion. Name and logo included on promotional materials. Public acknowledgement during and post event.

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