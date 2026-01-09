GWLT Online Store

Greater Worcester Land Trust Inc

2026 GWLT Calendar item
2026 GWLT Calendar
$25

Beautiful photos by Jackie Lynn show the vibrant wildlife and landscapes that your donations help to protect. Get yours now & keep Worcester wild!

Price includes USPS Shipping. Shipping takes 5 - 10 business days. Please contact [email protected] with any questions.

GWLT Hiking Medallion
$13

Show off your GWLT pride on the trail with this enameled metal medallion, curved to fit on your hiking stick. The medallion has two holes and small nails to attach it.


Price includes USPS Shipping. Shipping takes 5 - 10 business days. Please contact [email protected] with any questions.

Cascades Illustration Poster item
Cascades Illustration Poster
$32.50

Bring a touch of classic WPA poster style celebrating the Cascades conservation area!




GWLT Embroidered Iron-on Patch item
GWLT Embroidered Iron-on Patch
$7

Show your GWLT pride with our embroidered iron-on patch.




GWLT Logo Pint Glass item
GWLT Logo Pint Glass
$15.50

Sturdy pint glasses with an etched GWLT logo.




GWLT Logo Baseball Hat item
GWLT Logo Baseball Hat
$35.50

A durable & practical hiking hat with the GWLT logo.




GWLT Logo Knit Cap - Heather Gray item
GWLT Logo Knit Cap - Heather Gray
$30.50

Stay warm all winter with our GWLT logo knit cap. Available in Heather Gray & Hunter Orange.




GWLT Logo Knit Cap - Hunter Orange item
GWLT Logo Knit Cap - Hunter Orange
$30.50

Stay warm all winter with our GWLT logo knit cap. Available in Heather Gray & Hunter Orange.




Keep Worcester Wild T-shirt item
Keep Worcester Wild T-shirt
$25.50

Let everyone know that you support a greener, wilder Worcester with our "Keep Worcester Wild" t-shirt! If your size is not in stock, we will order it for you!




Thoreau's Seat 11" x 17" poster item
Thoreau's Seat 11" x 17" poster
$18

Add some WPA-style flair to your walls with this illustrated poster showing the view from Thoreau's Seat.




Emma Belongs Book item
Emma Belongs Book
$25.50

Enjoy the origin story of one of Donker Farm's sheep, Emma, with text by local author Jessica Bane Robert and watercolor illustrations by local artist Polly Hensel.




GWLT Postcards - Set of 8
$12

An assortment of eight different GWLT postcards, with photos & illustrations of our properties.




GWLT Logo Fleece Vest item
GWLT Logo Fleece Vest
$50

Show your GWLT pride & stay warm with a GWLT logo sleeveless fleece vest. Available in grey.




GWLT Logo Sticker item
GWLT Logo Sticker
$2

Take your GWLT pride anywhere with a GWLT logo sticker!




Set of 5 Notecards
$30

Support Donker Farm with a beautiful set of 5 notecards featuring the artwork of Elisabeth Donker!




