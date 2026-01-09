GWLT Online Store

Offered by
Beautiful photos by Jackie Lynn show the vibrant wildlife and landscapes that your donations help to protect. Get yours now & keep Worcester wild!
Price includes USPS Shipping. Shipping takes 5 - 10 business days. Please contact [email protected] with any questions.
Show off your GWLT pride on the trail with this enameled metal medallion, curved to fit on your hiking stick. The medallion has two holes and small nails to attach it.
Bring a touch of classic WPA poster style celebrating the Cascades conservation area!
Show your GWLT pride with our embroidered iron-on patch.
Sturdy pint glasses with an etched GWLT logo.
A durable & practical hiking hat with the GWLT logo.
Stay warm all winter with our GWLT logo knit cap. Available in Heather Gray & Hunter Orange.
Let everyone know that you support a greener, wilder Worcester with our "Keep Worcester Wild" t-shirt! If your size is not in stock, we will order it for you!
Add some WPA-style flair to your walls with this illustrated poster showing the view from Thoreau's Seat.
Enjoy the origin story of one of Donker Farm's sheep, Emma, with text by local author Jessica Bane Robert and watercolor illustrations by local artist Polly Hensel.
An assortment of eight different GWLT postcards, with photos & illustrations of our properties.
Show your GWLT pride & stay warm with a GWLT logo sleeveless fleece vest. Available in grey.
Take your GWLT pride anywhere with a GWLT logo sticker!
Support Donker Farm with a beautiful set of 5 notecards featuring the artwork of Elisabeth Donker!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!